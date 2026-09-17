Pakistan survive rain-hit thriller to keep Asian Games title hopes alive
Dubai: Pakistan survived a major scare against Thailand to reach the women’s cricket semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games, winning a rain-shortened quarterfinal by three wickets in Nisshin on Thursday.
Thailand posted 91 for three in 11 overs after being asked to bat first, with wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai leading the way with 49 runs. Pakistan’s chase quickly became uncomfortable as wickets fell regularly.
In the 6th over, the Women in Green lost two wickets. Nevertheless, Pakistan eventually reached 92 for seven in 10.4 overs, with only two balls remaining in the game.
Captain Fatima Sana played a crucial role late in the innings. Her 21 helped steady the chase before Tuba Hassan’s 13 led to Eman Nasser and Umm-e-Hani’s closing runs in Pakistan’s win.
The result keeps Pakistan’s campaign alive after a disappointing Women’s Asia Cup, where they were knocked out by Sri Lanka in the semifinals. They will now turn their attention to the Asian Games and a bid for a third gold medal.
Pakistan is the most successful women’s cricket team in Asian Games history, having won gold at the 2010 Games in Guangzhou and successfully defended their title in Incheon in 2014. They finished fourth at the 2022 edition.
While the official Asian Games opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, women cricket matches began two days earlier, with Pakistan’s quarterfinal taking place on September 17.
They now wait for the winner of Sri Lanka vs Malaysia game, which could potentially setup a rematch of the Asia Cup semifinals. The next round is scheduled for September 20.