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Pakistan escape 2026 Asian Games exit after defeating Thailand in women's cricket

Pakistan survive rain-hit thriller to keep Asian Games title hopes alive

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Pakistan captain Fatima Sana celebrate after taking the wicket of Indian batsman Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Saturday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana celebrate after taking the wicket of Indian batsman Smriti Mandhana during the Women's Asia Cup match at Dubai International cricket stadium on Saturday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Dubai: Pakistan survived a major scare against Thailand to reach the women’s cricket semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games, winning a rain-shortened quarterfinal by three wickets in Nisshin on Thursday.

Thailand posted 91 for three in 11 overs after being asked to bat first, with wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai leading the way with 49 runs. Pakistan’s chase quickly became uncomfortable as wickets fell regularly.

In the 6th over, the Women in Green lost two wickets. Nevertheless, Pakistan eventually reached 92 for seven in 10.4 overs, with only two balls remaining in the game.

Captain Fatima Sana played a crucial role late in the innings. Her 21 helped steady the chase before Tuba Hassan’s 13 led to Eman Nasser and Umm-e-Hani’s closing runs in Pakistan’s win.

The result keeps Pakistan’s campaign alive after a disappointing Women’s Asia Cup, where they were knocked out by Sri Lanka in the semifinals. They will now turn their attention to the Asian Games and a bid for a third gold medal.

Pakistan is the most successful women’s cricket team in Asian Games history, having won gold at the 2010 Games in Guangzhou and successfully defended their title in Incheon in 2014. They finished fourth at the 2022 edition.

While the official Asian Games opening ceremony is scheduled for September 19, women cricket matches began two days earlier, with Pakistan’s quarterfinal taking place on September 17.

They now wait for the winner of Sri Lanka vs Malaysia game, which could potentially setup a rematch of the Asia Cup semifinals. The next round is scheduled for September 20. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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