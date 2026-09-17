Pakistan is the most successful women’s cricket team in Asian Games history, having won gold at the 2010 Games in Guangzhou and successfully defended their title in Incheon in 2014. They finished fourth at the 2022 edition.

The result keeps Pakistan’s campaign alive after a disappointing Women’s Asia Cup, where they were knocked out by Sri Lanka in the semifinals. They will now turn their attention to the Asian Games and a bid for a third gold medal.

In the 6 th over, the Women in Green lost two wickets. Nevertheless, Pakistan eventually reached 92 for seven in 10.4 overs, with only two balls remaining in the game.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.