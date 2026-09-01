Muneeba backs Pakistan to rise to India challenge after Thailand win

Muneeba’s half-ton and disciplined bowling display helped Pakistan defend a modest total
Star batter Muneeba Ali believes Pakistan can put in a stronger performance against India after overcoming Thailand by 35 runs in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Muneeba’s half-century and a disciplined bowling display helped Pakistan defend a modest total of 119/9, restricting Thailand to 84/8 in their 20 overs.
Pakistan will next face India on September 5 in their Group A clash, and Muneeba is confident her side can improve after an unconvincing outing against Thailand.
“We were obviously looking to score more than 140 today, but unfortunately the wickets kept falling, so we had to hold back a little,” Muneeba said. “We missed a few shots in the end. If we can address those things, I think we can play good cricket against India.”
Pakistan were in trouble early after choosing to bat first, losing Shawaal Zulfiqar for one and Gull Feroza for a duck inside the opening two overs to slip to 6/2.
Ayesha Zafar was then dismissed for nine in the fifth over, leaving Pakistan struggling at 23/3. Muneeba and Sadaf Shamas steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership before Sadaf departed for 20 in the 13th over. Captain Fatima Sana was dismissed for a duck in the same over.
Muneeba continued to anchor the innings, adding 13 runs with Umm-e-Hani before Suleeporn Laomi dismissed her for a fighting 54 off 52 balls, with four boundaries.
Late contributions from Umm-e-Hani, who scored 17, and Tuba Hasan, who remained unbeaten on 12, helped Pakistan reach 119/9.
Thailand’s bowlers Suleeporn Laomi and Thipatcha Putthawong claimed three wickets each, while Phannita Maya took two.
In reply, Thailand struggled to build momentum against Pakistan’s attack and finished on 84/8, suffering their second defeat of the tournament.
Chanida Sutthiruang was Thailand’s top scorer with 25 off 24 balls, while captain Naruemol Chaiwai made 17. Natthakan Chantham and Aphisara Suwanchonrathi contributed 14 and 13 respectively.
Sadia Iqbal was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers, returning impressive figures of 3/11 from her four overs. Tuba Hasan took two wickets, while Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana claimed one each.
The victory moved Pakistan into second place in Group A, behind India on net run rate, while Thailand remained third with two points from three matches.
Muneeba also admitted Pakistan need to tighten up their fielding ahead of the crucial clash with India.
“We always try to make a perfect fielding unit in every match because that is what is demanded in the field,” she said. “There were a few lapses today, particularly with catches falling short. We will work on those areas and try to come back with new energy in the next game.”