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Indian gold medalist's 2026 Asian Games dream is over after feeling "betrayed"

Indian equestrian star alleges betrayal after Asian Games non-selection

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla secures silver at CDI1 Hagen
Indian dressage rider Anush Agarwalla secures silver at CDI1 Hagen

Dubai: The 2026 Asian Games are set to officially get underway from September 19, yet the news of heartbreaks is already making waves. In the latest update, Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla has announced the end of his dream for the games in Japan.

He publicly vented his frustration while also claiming to feel “betrayed” after his appeals to the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) went unheard.

“The dream of Asian Games 2026 is officially over. Words cannot explain the pain and emptiness I feel right now,” Agarwalla wrote in a post on Instagram.

The two-time Asian Games medallist said he could accept losing in competition but felt the selection process had denied him an opportunity to fight for another medal with his horse, Floriana.

Agarwalla won gold in Team dressage while receiving bronze medal in individual dressing during the 2022 Asian Games. “I can accept defeat on the field. That is sport. You fight, you win, you lose, and you come back stronger. But this feels less like defeat and more like betrayal,” he added.

Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela, both gold medallists at the 2022 Asian Games, challenged their non-selection in the dressage team. According to Times of India, the Supreme Court dismissed their pleas after the Delhi High Court had refused to intervene in July, with the bench saying courts are reluctant to interfere in individual sports selection matters.

The EFI’s ad-hoc committee had named Agarwalla as first reserve and Hajela as second reserve in June. Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Jai Sud and Hriday Chheda were selected ahead of them.

The Sports Ministry had maintained in August that it would follow its selection criteria despite “pressure being created”. The criteria state that athletes must have a “realistic chance of winning a medal”.

Agarwalla said he hopes other athletes do not face a similar situation and called for a fair and transparent system. He also revealed taking a break from the sport and hopes to represent India at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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