Agarwalla won gold in Team dressage while receiving bronze medal in individual dressing during the 2022 Asian Games. “I can accept defeat on the field. That is sport. You fight, you win, you lose, and you come back stronger. But this feels less like defeat and more like betrayal,” he added.

The two-time Asian Games medallist said he could accept losing in competition but felt the selection process had denied him an opportunity to fight for another medal with his horse, Floriana.

Dubai: The 2026 Asian Games are set to officially get underway from September 19, yet the news of heartbreaks is already making waves. In the latest update, Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla has announced the end of his dream for the games in Japan.

Agarwalla said he hopes other athletes do not face a similar situation and called for a fair and transparent system. He also revealed taking a break from the sport and hopes to represent India at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela, both gold medallists at the 2022 Asian Games, challenged their non-selection in the dressage team. According to Times of India, the Supreme Court dismissed their pleas after the Delhi High Court had refused to intervene in July, with the bench saying courts are reluctant to interfere in individual sports selection matters.

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