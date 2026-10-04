Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India’s youngest Asian Games gold medallist

India secures Asian Games cricket gold as 15-year-old Sooryavanshi makes history
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only 15, but breaking records is already becoming a habit.
The young Indian batting sensation has now become the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal after India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final in Japan on Saturday.
Sooryavanshi was just 15 years, six months and six days old when India won gold at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
That meant another record for the teenager.
The previous Indian record belonged to shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, who was 16 years, three months and nine days old when he won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.
There is one important difference, though.
Sooryavanshi won his medal as part of the Indian cricket team, while Chaudhary won an individual event. That means Chaudhary still remains the youngest Indian to win an individual Asian Games gold medal.
Sooryavanshi also played his part in the final against Pakistan.
Opening the batting, the left hander scored 15 from just nine balls, hitting two sixes. Abhishek Sharma then smashed 61 from 28 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 as India posted 211 for six.
Pakistan fought back through Hasan Nawaz, who scored 96 from 51 balls, but could only reach 192 for six.
India won by 19 runs to claim their second successive Asian Games men’s cricket gold.
For Sooryavanshi, it was another remarkable achievement in what is already becoming an extraordinary career.
At an age when most cricketers are still trying to establish themselves at junior level, he already has an Asian Games gold medal around his neck.
And yet another Indian record against his name.