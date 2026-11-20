Teen cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes TIME100 Next India list
Dubai: Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a place on TIME magazine’s first-ever TIME100 Next India list, joining some of the country’s biggest names from entertainment, sport, business and other fields.
The 15-year-old features in the Innovators category of the list, which recognises 100 emerging leaders whose work and ideas are helping shape India’s future. Actor Alia Bhatt, who features on one of the magazine’s covers, and Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, are also among those selected.
Sooryavanshi’s profile has been written by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who praised the teenager’s impact on Indian cricket and described him as a symbol of a changing India.
“When he is swinging that cricket bat on the field, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds us that the future belongs to those who think differently. He’s a sporting prodigy, but I think he is even more significant than just this would suggest,” Khurrana wrote.
He also highlighted Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise, from becoming the youngest player in Indian Premier League history at 14 to representing India in record-setting matches in 2026.
“But the real measure of Vaibhav’s success is beyond the runs he scores. What happens when a billion dreams encounter the freedom to become extraordinary? Only time will tell, but he might already be prepared to answer us with his cricket bat and unmissable swagger,” Khurrana added.
Sooryavanshi is one of only two cricketers included in the 100-member selection, alongside former India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The wider sporting group also features names such as Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain, Sania Mirza, hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia and athlete Vithya Ramraj.
Bhatt features in the Artists category, with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli writing a message about the actor. Aryan Khan, who is also listed under Innovators, received a profile from filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.
The inaugural TIME100 Next India is the first India-focused edition of TIME’s international TIME100 Next franchise. It is not a ranked list, but a selection of 100 emerging personalities identified by TIME journalists in India and around the world for their contributions and potential influence across different sectors.