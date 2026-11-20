The inaugural TIME100 Next India is the first India-focused edition of TIME’s international TIME100 Next franchise. It is not a ranked list, but a selection of 100 emerging personalities identified by TIME journalists in India and around the world for their contributions and potential influence across different sectors.

“But the real measure of Vaibhav’s success is beyond the runs he scores. What happens when a billion dreams encounter the freedom to become extraordinary? Only time will tell, but he might already be prepared to answer us with his cricket bat and unmissable swagger,” Khurrana added.

“When he is swinging that cricket bat on the field, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds us that the future belongs to those who think differently. He’s a sporting prodigy, but I think he is even more significant than just this would suggest,” Khurrana wrote.

The 15-year-old features in the Innovators category of the list, which recognises 100 emerging leaders whose work and ideas are helping shape India’s future. Actor Alia Bhatt, who features on one of the magazine’s covers, and Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, are also among those selected.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.