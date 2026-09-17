Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit's record with fastest T20I century by an Indian

Yuvraj has the fastest fifty; his student now has the fastest hundred
Fastest T20I fifty by an Indian? Yuvraj Singh.
Fastest T20I hundred by an Indian? His student, Abhishek Sharma.
There is something quite fitting about that.
Abhishek produced an extraordinary innings against Afghanistan in Delhi on Thursday, smashing a century from just 30 balls and breaking Rohit Sharma's Indian record of 35 balls, set against Sri Lanka in 2017.
He eventually fell for 108 from only 34 balls, having smashed nine fours and 11 sixes.
And Rohit's record was not the only one to disappear.
Abhishek's 30 ball hundred was also the fastest by a batter from a Test playing nation in men's T20Is and the third fastest overall. Only Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, with 27 balls, and Turkey's Muhammad Fahad, with 29, have reached a T20I hundred quicker.
He also smashed 76 runs in the powerplay, setting a new record for the highest individual score in the first six overs of a men's T20I. Abhishek and Sanju Samson also powered India to 100 in the powerplay, India's highest ever total in the first six overs. Sanju Samson scored 50 from 35 balls smashing 4 sixes and two boundaries.
But there is a lovely connection behind all those numbers.
Yuvraj has mentored Abhishek for years and still owns India's fastest T20I fifty, his iconic 12 ball effort against England at the 2007 T20 World Cup.
Earlier this year, Abhishek came close with a 14 ball fifty against New Zealand. Yuvraj could not resist teasing him afterwards.
“Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you?”
That record still belongs to the master.
But now the student has a huge record of his own.
Yuvraj owns India's fastest T20I fifty. Abhishek owns India's fastest T20I hundred.
The student is certainly learning from the master.