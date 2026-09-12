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Indian spinner Manav Suthar equals incredible 131-year-old record

15 deliveries, 15 dot balls and three wickets without conceding a single run

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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India's Manav Suthar, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, on Monday, June 8, 2026.
India's Manav Suthar, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, on Monday, June 8, 2026.
AP

Three wickets without conceding a single run. You do not see that very often in cricket.

But what makes Manav Jagdusakumar Suthar's achievement even more special is that those wickets came across both innings of the match. He did not concede a single run in either of them.

And in the process, the India spinner achieved a first class feat not seen since 1895.

Playing for Warwickshire against Glamorgan in the County Championship at Cardiff, Suthar bowled just 15 deliveries across the entire match.

He did not concede a single run and took three wickets. Even more remarkably, all three were bowled.

In Glamorgan's first innings, Suthar bowled just three deliveries and used the last of them to dismiss No 11 Mir Hamza, wrapping up the innings for 69.

Then came the second innings.

Suthar bowled two complete overs without conceding a run and picked up another two wickets, bowling Chris Cooke and Jamie McIlroy as Glamorgan were dismissed for just 65.

His numbers across the match were quite remarkable:

  • First innings: 0.3 overs, 0 runs, 1 wicket

  • Second innings: 2 overs, 0 runs, 2 wickets

  • Match figures: 2.3 overs, 2 maidens, 0 runs, 3 wickets

That is 15 deliveries, 15 dot balls and three wickets without conceding a single run.

Warwickshire went on to win by a massive innings and 257 runs.

A feat not seen since 1895

Suthar became only the second bowler in first class cricket history to take wickets across both innings of a match without conceding a single run.

The previous player to achieve the feat was Tom Hayward for Leicestershire against Surrey at The Oval in 1895.

And Suthar is enjoying quite a year.

The Rajasthan spinner made his Test debut for India against Afghanistan on June 6 and immediately made an impact. He took 6 for 33 in the first innings and added another wicket in the second to finish with seven wickets on debut as India won by an innings and 300 runs.

He then took another 16 wickets across two Tests against Sri Lanka before returning to England, where he now has 21 wickets in eight County Championship innings for Warwickshire.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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