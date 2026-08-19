Suthar’s ability with the bat, Gill noted, could give the side the required balance. "He's got the ability with the bat, and we know he can perform. At this level, you need a bit of experience, belief, and confidence, and that will only come once you're out there playing and scoring runs. Hopefully, he does that in this series. He has great skill with his bowling and the potential to be a really good number eight batsman as well," the skipper said prior to the first Test.