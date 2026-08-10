Coaches hail players for sticking to the plan and delivering in practice match
It was just a practice match, but it was a bit more significant than that. For a Team India battling with injuries ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15, it was a test of resolve and their ability to quickly adjust to the conditions.
In the end, India pulled off a six-wicket win in their three-day warm-up match against a Sri Lankan XI, with plenty of positives to speak of.
Possibly the biggest relief was the return of skipper Shubman Gill, who sat out the first two days after being hit on the finger during training. Gill scored a quick 44 off 54 balls, laying the foundation of an easy 207-run chase for India that will have given them plenty of optimism going into the first Test at Galle.
Speaking about Gill’s return to action, Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said that keeping him away from the field was “a precaution” and the batter has been doing “absolutely fine”.
“It was just a precaution more than anything else. And he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day (of the practice match). And I think everything, the way he batted in the second inning, was again flawless. He is very much ready for the Test match,” said Bahutule as quoted by Cricinfo.
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised the team’s performance, describing the game as a highly productive outing.
“I think it was very good, very productive because if we practice four more days, I don’t think it will be as good as the practice match because bowlers bowled with good intensity. I think batters batted well and we actually tried that everyone, even bowlers, get to bat and all the bowlers get enough idea of what is required,” Kotak said.
Highlighting individual performances, Kotak praised all-round efforts from the players and specifically mentioned Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj for their power-hitting display.
“It’s been very good. I would say Gurnoor and Siraj hitting sixes, three to four-four sixes,” he added.
Kotak also lauded Devdutt Padikkal’s batting performance and appreciated the efforts of India’s fast bowlers, who delivered strong spells despite limited assistance from the pitch.
“I think Devdutt batted really well, the way Gurnoor also bowled, and our fast bowlers put a lot of effort on the wicket where there was nothing. All the pacers put a lot of effort. I think it was all in all a very good practice match. But for me, Devdutt’s innings was also really good,” he said.