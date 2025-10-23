Gill happy with the way Rohit Sharma batted despite Adelaide loss

He also credited the pacers for setting the tone and making his life easier in the later half of the innings. “Those guys (pacers) have been owning powerplay for a long time. So, I have been very grateful and lucky. And then you’ve got the guys coming in, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, doing their thing through the middle. It makes my job a lot easier through the middle.”

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul, echoed Marsh’s sentiments and acknowledged the quality of the opposition. “Nice to beat India. It’s always been a good battle against them, particularly in one-day cricket. Even in India, we’ve always tested them and they’ve come here and tested us at times as well. Two teams that have adapted to the conditions really well. They’re the best team in the world. They have been for a little while now. So, it’s great to test ourselves against them.”

He also praised fifties coming from the bats of Short and Connolly. “It was awesome batting (from the youngsters), the future is bright for Australian cricket. We’ll certainly have a beer and enjoy ourselves in the changing room, but small turnaround between this game and next. India are a great team, so we’ll want to enjoy this win,” said Marsh.

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh was delighted with the series win and the crowd atmosphere for the game. “Been awesome. It’s rare to play in front of big crowds in ODI cricket. Thrilled to have won the series. Josh took the best none-for I’ve ever seen. We were outstanding with the bat too.”

“We had just enough runs on the board. It’s never easy to defend when you drop a couple of chances. In the first game, the toss played a bigger role because of the rain, but today both teams played almost the full 50 overs. The wicket did a bit early on but settled nicely after 15—20 overs,” Gill said.

“The initial phase was very challenging, and I’m very pleased with the way he fought through it. It’s never easy coming back after a break and facing that kind of bowling. He missed out on what could’ve been a really big knock,” Gill said.

In the second ODI at Adelaide , Rohit’s 97-ball 73 and Shreyas Iyer’s composed 61 helped India post a competitive 264/9 in 50 overs, offering fans some relief after early dismissals of Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0). In reply, Australia chased down the target with two wickets in hand, thanks to solid contributions from Matt Short (74 off 78, 4x4, 2x6), Cooper Connolly (61* off 53, 5x4, 1x6), and a brisk cameo by Mitchell Owen (36 off 23, 2x4, 3x6).

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.