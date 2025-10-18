GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Team India gears up with high-intensity training ahead of Australia ODI series

BCCI shares glimpse of high-energy practice ahead of first ODI in Perth

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Team India hit the ground running on Saturday morning with a spirited fielding and net session in Perth, fine-tuning preparations for the opening ODI against Australia on Sunday.

The BCCI shared a video on X, captioned: “Focus on. High intensity from #TeamIndia as they get ready for the challenge Down Under.” The clip showed skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel working on their batting and fielding drills.

Pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, along with Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, were seen steaming in at the nets after an energetic warm-up. All-rounders Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, joined by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, took part in a rigorous catching and bowling session, maintaining the team’s trademark intensity.

India’s tour of Australia features three ODIs followed by five T20Is. After Sunday’s opener, the second and third ODIs are scheduled for October 23 and 25, with the T20 series running from October 29 to November 8.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Related Topics:
cricketindiaAustralia

