BCCI shares glimpse of high-energy practice ahead of first ODI in Perth
Team India hit the ground running on Saturday morning with a spirited fielding and net session in Perth, fine-tuning preparations for the opening ODI against Australia on Sunday.
The BCCI shared a video on X, captioned: “Focus on. High intensity from #TeamIndia as they get ready for the challenge Down Under.” The clip showed skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel working on their batting and fielding drills.
Pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, along with Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, were seen steaming in at the nets after an energetic warm-up. All-rounders Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, joined by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, took part in a rigorous catching and bowling session, maintaining the team’s trademark intensity.
India’s tour of Australia features three ODIs followed by five T20Is. After Sunday’s opener, the second and third ODIs are scheduled for October 23 and 25, with the T20 series running from October 29 to November 8.
India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.
