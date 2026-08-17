Watch: Shubman Gill’s stunning catch leaves fans in awe

India’s bowlers claimed five wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 99-5 at lunch
Indian captain Shubman Gill produced a stunning catch on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, leaving fans and commentators amazed.
Gill was fully stretched as he leapt to his left at extra cover to dismiss Kamindu Mendis off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling. Mendis had stepped down the pitch to drive a fuller delivery from the left-arm wrist-spinner, but Gill reacted brilliantly to complete a spectacular low catch.
With the ball almost touching the ground, Gill managed to pluck it out of the air and hold on and then threw the ball into the air in celebration.
“Wow, he had no right to take that,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on air. “Honestly, it was never within his reach. Even the batter would have thought, ‘Yeah, it’s in the air, but it was well away.’ One of the best catches that you will see in that area.”
Gill’s brilliance came during an impressive opening session for India’s bowlers, who claimed five wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 99-5 at lunch on Monday.
Sri Lanka still trailed India by 363 runs, with Sonal Dinusha unbeaten on 14 and Niroshan Dickwella on eight.
After India were bowled out for 462, their bowlers made the most of a Galle pitch offering plenty of assistance to spin.
Mohammed Siraj struck with only the second ball of Sri Lanka’s innings, having Nishan Fernando caught at slip before the spinners took centre stage.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Manav Suthar, playing only his second Test, struck with his very first delivery, removing Sri Lanka’s experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal. Suthar generated turn and bounce, with Chandimal edging a defensive shot through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
Suthar then claimed Lahiru Udara, who made 27, as extra bounce saw the batter hit the ball straight to backward point.
Sri Lanka slipped to 59-4 when Gill produced his stunning catch to dismiss Mendis, giving Kuldeep another wicket.
With just five minutes remaining before lunch, Ravindra Jadeja removed Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva for 21, with KL Rahul taking the catch at slip.
India had earlier been bowled out for 462, adding just two runs to their overnight score of 460-9. Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with 167, while Rahul and Dhruv Jurel both scored half-centuries.
With inputs from AFP
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