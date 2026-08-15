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India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul, Paddikal resume charge after rain

Revised overs and session times after rain interruption in Galle opener

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IANS
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India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 15, 2026.
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 15, 2026.
AFP

Day one's play in the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka will resume at 2pm local time on Saturday following a rain delay during the lunch break at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sharfuddoula Saikat carried out an inspection at 1:35pm after the ground staff removed the covers and worked to clear the outfield following the rain stoppage, which has cost 80 minutes of play.

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Match officials confirmed a revised schedule targeting 86 overs to be completed in a day. The second session will run from 2pm to 3:50 pm, followed by a 20-minute tea break. The final session is scheduled to be played from 4:10pm to 6pm, weather and light permitting.

India reached 101/1 in 27 overs at lunch after captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat in their landmark 600th Test match. Vice-captain KL Rahul was unbeaten on 32 alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who's unconquered on 35, with the duo building an unbroken 54-run partnership for the second wicket to put the visitors in a commanding position.

India had started strongly before losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 32 off 37 balls in a chaotic run-out, thus ending the 47-run opening partnership. Despite that setback, India maintained a healthy scoring rate, thanks to Padikkal and Rahul seizing control against Sri Lanka's spin attack, especially with the duo hitting left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for sixes shortly before the lunch break arrived.

Sri Lanka's spinners found occasional turn and bounce on the Galle surface but struggled for consistency, thus allowing Rahul and Padikkal to settle before rain halted India's progress. The pair will now look to build on their morning gains when play restarts in what is also Galle's 50th Test match as a venue.

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