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First time ever, Vande Mataram played before national anthem at India-Afghanistan T20I

‘Vande Mataram’ was played ahead of ‘Jana Gana Mana’

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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India's team players stand for the national anthem next to the trophy before the start of the first T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 2026.
India's team players stand for the national anthem next to the trophy before the start of the first T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 2026.
AFP

The national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was played before the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for the first time at an India international cricket match during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

As both teams lined up for the pre-match proceedings, ‘Vande Mataram’ was played first, followed by ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and Afghanistan’s national anthem.

According to BCCI sources, ‘Vande Mataram’ will henceforth be played before the start of the first match of every home series involving India.

The move follows a directive issued by the Union Home Ministry earlier this year as part of events marking the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the national song and has a long association with India’s freedom movement. The government has been organising programmes during the year to mark its 150th anniversary.

The development also comes after Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending statutory protection to ‘Vande Mataram’. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation in August.

The amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, provides statutory protection to the national song. It makes intentionally preventing the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ or causing a disturbance to an assembly engaged in singing it an offence.

The pre-match ceremony was followed by a strong performance from India in the opening game of the three-match series.

India open series with seven-wicket win

Afghanistan, who were asked to bat first, posted 156 for eight in 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64, while Mohammad Nabi contributed 33. Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets.

Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a brilliant half-century as India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first of the three T20Is in New Delhi on Sunday.

India chased down the target of 157 in just 13.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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