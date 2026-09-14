‘Vande Mataram’ was played ahead of ‘Jana Gana Mana’
The national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was played before the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for the first time at an India international cricket match during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.
As both teams lined up for the pre-match proceedings, ‘Vande Mataram’ was played first, followed by ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and Afghanistan’s national anthem.
According to BCCI sources, ‘Vande Mataram’ will henceforth be played before the start of the first match of every home series involving India.
The move follows a directive issued by the Union Home Ministry earlier this year as part of events marking the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.
Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the national song and has a long association with India’s freedom movement. The government has been organising programmes during the year to mark its 150th anniversary.
The development also comes after Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending statutory protection to ‘Vande Mataram’. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation in August.
The amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, provides statutory protection to the national song. It makes intentionally preventing the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ or causing a disturbance to an assembly engaged in singing it an offence.
The pre-match ceremony was followed by a strong performance from India in the opening game of the three-match series.
Afghanistan, who were asked to bat first, posted 156 for eight in 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64, while Mohammad Nabi contributed 33. Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading wicket-taker with three wickets.
Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a brilliant half-century as India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first of the three T20Is in New Delhi on Sunday.
India chased down the target of 157 in just 13.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
With inputs from Agencies