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Abhishek Sharma stars as India beat Afghanistan in first T20I

Chasing 157 to win, India overhauled the target in 13.4 overs

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Jai Rai
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India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 2026.
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 2026.
AFP

Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a brilliant half century as India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first of the three T20I in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chasing 157 to win, Sanju Samson (10) departed early but Abhishek and Ishan Kishan then put the Afghanistan attack to sword as the duo shared 121-run second wicket partnership to take the game away from the ‘hosts’

Abhishek scored 82 off just 32 balls that consisted of seven boundaries and an equal number of sixes while Ishan Kishan faced 33 balls to score 42 including five fours and one six.

Captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on eight and Tilak Verma hit three not out as India overhauled the target in 13.4 overs

Earlier, put in to bat, Afghanistan had a shaky start losing five wickets for just 43 beforeAzmatullah Omarzai hit a fine unbeaten 64 off only 44 balls. Mohammad Nabi gave him company with a 27-ball 33 as Afghanistan scored 156 for eight in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowler claiming three wickets.

Related Topics:
cricketindiaAfghanistan

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