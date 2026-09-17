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Insufficient funds forces Indian equestrians to pay out of pockets at 2026 Asian Games

Indian equestrians shoulder quarantine and travel costs amid funding shortfall

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Indian equestrian star Anush Agarwalla bags silver at Concours de Dressage International in Hagen
Indian equestrian star Anush Agarwalla bags silver at Concours de Dressage International in Hagen

Dubai: Indian equestrian riders preparing for the 2026 Asian Games have been asked to bear expenses for hay, bedding and fodder for their horses, with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad-hoc committee citing a shortage of government funds.

According to a report by the Times of India’s Sabi Hussain, an email signed by Lt Col Sandeep Dewan, member (administration) of the ad-hoc panel and team leader of the equestrian contingent, said funds released to the national federation were largely insufficient even to clear transporter Peden Bloodstock’s bill.

The federation has reportedly covered the shortfall from its own funds.

“We regret to inform you that the govt has so far not released any funds for payment of feed and other expenses related to the maintenance of the horses whilst in Japan,” Dewan wrote in the email.

Riders have subsequently been asked to purchase feed and other stable requirements themselves and seek reimbursement later.

The financial burden has also extended to the horses’ mandatory quarantine period in Germany. Riders said they personally paid for food, travel, accommodation and fees during the process.

Reimbursements for pre-quarantine tests, blood and swab tests, horse transportation, athlete accommodation and groom accommodation are also pending.

“Timely support on these essential matters is extremely important for us to focus completely on our performance in the Asian Games,” a rider told to Times of India.

While the previous struggles endured by the Indian athletes had mostly been related to the poor management of the host nation, the latest issue arrived within India’s sporting body.

The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with equestrian events among the disciplines on the programme. The opening ceremony will take place on September 19.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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