“We regret to inform you that the govt has so far not released any funds for payment of feed and other expenses related to the maintenance of the horses whilst in Japan,” Dewan wrote in the email.

According to a report by the Times of India’s Sabi Hussain, an email signed by Lt Col Sandeep Dewan, member (administration) of the ad-hoc panel and team leader of the equestrian contingent, said funds released to the national federation were largely insufficient even to clear transporter Peden Bloodstock’s bill.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.