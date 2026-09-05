Why Indian athletes are sleeping in shipping containers before the 2026 Asian Games in Japan

Unusual sleep drills: Indian team tests container life ahead of 2026 Games
ndian athletes preparing for the 2026 Asian Games are doing something rather unusual before travelling to Japan. They are spending nights inside converted shipping containers.
And there is a very good reason for it.
The Aichi Nagoya Asian Games will not have a conventional athletes' village. Instead, more than 17,000 athletes and officials will be accommodated across hotels, a cruise ship and temporary container style units.
So India have decided to make sure their athletes know exactly what to expect before they even reach Japan.
The Sports Authority of India has set up converted shipping containers at its centres in Patiala and Bengaluru, where athletes are taking turns spending the night before waking up and continuing with their normal training routine the next morning.
The 40 foot containers have been turned into surprisingly functional living spaces, with beds, air conditioning, bathrooms, a small kitchen area and storage space.
Getting used to the limited space has not been easy for everyone.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist discus thrower Seema Kaliraman spent two nights inside one of the containers and admitted she struggled to sleep on the first night. By the second night, however, she had started getting used to it.
For two time Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor, there is another obvious problem. He stands six feet four inches tall.
Toor admitted that space could be an issue for bigger athletes, especially with all their training equipment, but believes experiencing the conditions now will make things much easier once they arrive in Japan.
And India are not stopping with the accommodation.
At the SAI centre in Bengaluru, Japanese food has also been introduced to the menu, including sushi, so athletes are familiar with what could be waiting for them in Japan.
It might sound like an extreme level of preparation, but there is a simple idea behind it. India do not want their athletes arriving at one of the biggest events of their careers and being distracted by where they are sleeping or what they are eating.
The 2026 Asian Games will take place in Aichi Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. India won a record 107 medals in Hangzhou, including 28 golds, and as they look to go even better this time, preparations have gone as far as making sure an unfamiliar bedroom does not become an unwanted distraction.