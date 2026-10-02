India women's recurve team overcome 10-time Olympic champions at Asian Games

India win historic Asian Games women’s recurve gold, beating South Korea 5-3
Dubai: India made a stunning start to Friday’s action at the Asian Games 2026, securing a historic gold medal in the women’s recurve team event after Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod defeated 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3.
The Indian trio kept their composure in difficult windy conditions to overcome the defending champions and secure India’s first Asian Games gold in the women’s recurve team event.
India’s previous best result in the event came at the 2022 Hangzhou Games, where Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur claimed bronze.
The victory continues the Indian women’s team’s recent rise on the international stage. They ended a five-year wait for a World Cup gold medal in Shanghai in May, beating South Korea in the semi-finals before going on to win the title.
Much of that successful combination remained in place in China, although Kirti came into the team in place of former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, who did not make the Asian Games squad after failing to qualify through the selection trials.
There was little to separate the two sides in the opening stages of the final, with the first two sets ending level at 54 and 56 points.
South Korea, represented by Kang Chaeyoung, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, alongside Oh Yejin and Lee Yunji, then suffered a costly dip in the third set.
Three consecutive 8s left the Koreans with 52 points, allowing India to take advantage. The Indian team responded with 55 to win the set and move 4-2 ahead.
With their opponents under pressure, South Korea produced a 54 in the fourth set. India matched that score after Kirti initially appeared to have scored an 8, before a review upgraded her arrow to a 9.
The scores finished level in the set, but the result was enough for India to secure the overall victory and complete a landmark win over the defending champions.
India had reached the final after beating China 5-1 in the semi-finals.
The women's recurve success is India’s fourth archery gold medal at the Games, following victories in the men's compound, women's compound and mixed compound team events.
Kumkum was also involved in more success later in the day, teaming up with Dhiraj Bommadevara to reach the mixed recurve final.
The Indian pair defeated Japan 5-3 to book their place in the gold-medal match, overcoming a slow start after losing the opening set 37-38.
India responded by sharing the second set before taking the third to level the contest at 3-3.
A costly 7 from Japan in the fourth set opened the door for the Indian duo, who finished with 37 points to Japan’s 35 and secured victory.
The result means India will compete in their first-ever Asian Games final in the recurve mixed team event.