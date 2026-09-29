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Indian coach Peter Wilson breaks umbrella celebrating Neeru Dhanda's historic Asian Games gold

Former Olympic gold medallist Peter Wilson couldn't contain his excitement

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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India coach Peter Wilson celebrates Neeru Dhanda's historic Asian Games trap gold, breaking his umbrella in excitement.
India coach Peter Wilson celebrates Neeru Dhanda's historic Asian Games trap gold, breaking his umbrella in excitement.
AFP

Neeru Dhanda's historic Asian Games gold meant a lot to India. But perhaps nobody showed their emotions quite like her coach Peter Wilson.

As Neeru became the first Indian woman to win the individual trap gold at the Asian Games, Wilson could not contain his excitement. His celebration was so animated that he even appeared to break the umbrella he was holding, with the moment quickly attracting attention on social media.

For Wilson, this was not just another medal.

The British coach knows exactly what it feels like to stand on top of a podium. That too an Olympic podium.

Wilson won double trap gold for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics. He was also a former world No. 1 and once held the double trap world record.

He is now India's foreign coach for trap shooting and has been working closely with Neeru. Earlier this year, Wilson described her historic ISSF World Cup gold in Lonato as a huge moment for Indian trap shooting.

Months later, he was standing behind her as she created history again.

Neeru hit 28 of 30 targets to win the Asian Games title, becoming the first Indian woman to do so and ending India's 48 year wait for an individual trap gold at the Games.

Neeru took home the gold.

Her coach nearly sacrificed an umbrella celebrating it.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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