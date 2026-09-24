One gold, six silver, eight bronze: Every Indian medal at the Asian Games so far

Shooting leads with eight medals, while the women's cricket team delivered the only gold
India have won 15 medals at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya so far: one gold, six silver and eight bronze.
The haul has come across eight sports, with shooting contributing more than half of it. The only gold has come from the women's cricket team.
This is the 20th edition of the Games, which opened on 19 September and runs until 4 October, with 469 medal events across 43 sports and 71 disciplines. Around 500 Indian athletes are competing.
Shooting, eight medals
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod took silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event, and Elavenil added an individual silver in the same discipline. Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon won silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event, with Himanshu taking individual silver and Rudrankksh bronze.
Bronze also came in the women's skeet team, through Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan, and in the men's skeet team, through Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan. Anantjeet and Parinaaz added another bronze in the mixed skeet team.
Cricket, one gold
The Indian women's team beat Sri Lanka in the final to retain their title, delivering the country's first gold of these Games.
Weightlifting, one silver
Mirabai Chanu took silver in the women's 49kg category.
Wushu, one silver
Roshibina Devi won silver in the women's 60kg sanda.
Mixed martial arts, one bronze
Suchika Tariyal took bronze in the women's traditional under-60kg division.
Soft tennis, one bronze
Jay Meena reached the semi-finals of the men's singles.
Badminton, one bronze
The Indian men's team finished third.
Rowing, one bronze
Satnam Singh and Salman Khan took bronze in the men's double sculls.
Several of these medals are historic.
Suchika Tariyal's bronze is India's first ever Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts. Jay Meena's is the country's first in soft tennis.
Mirabai Chanu's silver ended a 28-year wait for an Indian weightlifting medal at the Games, the last coming through Karnam Malleswari at Bangkok in 1998. Satnam and Salman's bronze is India's first in the men's double sculls.
Roshibina Devi's silver is her third continental medal in a row, after bronze in Jakarta in 2018 and silver in Hangzhou.
The bar was set high three years ago.
At Hangzhou, a 650-strong Indian contingent won a record 106 medals, including 28 gold, and finished fourth overall. Athletics contributed the most with 29 medals, followed by shooting with 22.
India's contingent includes five individual Olympic medallists: PV Sindhu in badminton, Manu Bhaker in shooting, Lovlina Borgohain in boxing, Aman Sehrawat in wrestling and Mirabai Chanu, who has already added her medal.
Neeraj Chopra is not defending his javelin title, having withdrawn through injury.
India also arrived as defending champions in women's and men's cricket, kabaddi and men's hockey.
Seven sports at these Games carry direct qualification quotas for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: archery, hockey, sailing, squash, surfing, tennis and triathlon.
India have athletes competing in all of them except triathlon, which makes the next 10 days about more than the medal table.