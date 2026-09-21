Sports minister seeks state job for Vidarsa following Asian Games shooting milestone
Dubai: Vidarsa K Vinod could be in line for a government job after making history for Kerala at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
The Kozhikode shooter helped India win silver in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event, becoming the first woman sportsperson from Kerala to win an Asian Games medal in shooting.
Kerala Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh has now recommended that Vinod be considered for a suitable government position under the state’s sports quota provisions.
In a letter to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Janeesh asked the General Administration Department and other concerned authorities to examine Vinod’s eligibility and begin the necessary proceedings, subject to the applicable rules and verification of her credentials.
“Ms Vidarsa K. Vinod, a native of Kozhikode, has brought immense pride to Kerala by winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event at the 2026 Asian Games,” Janeesh said in a statement.
He added that an appointment would recognise her achievement and encourage young athletes across the state.
Vinod formed part of India’s team alongside Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Uttam Maskar, who recorded a combined score of 1898.0 points. China won gold with 1904.2, while hosts Japan took bronze with 1897.1.
Sonam led the Indian team with 634.1 points, while Elavenil scored 633.5. Vinod contributed 630.4 and finished 12th in the individual qualification standings.
The silver was India’s first medal at the 2026 Asian Games, with hopes of other athletes to achieve the same as Vidarsa or even win gold medal.