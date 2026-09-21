GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Kerala CM Satheesan asked to offer government job to Vidarsa K Vinod after Asian Games 2026 medal

Sports minister seeks state job for Vidarsa following Asian Games shooting milestone

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shooting Vidarsa Vinod’s journey from finding the right guide to Asiad women’s team silver
Shooting Vidarsa Vinod’s journey from finding the right guide to Asiad women’s team silver

Dubai: Vidarsa K Vinod could be in line for a government job after making history for Kerala at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Kozhikode shooter helped India win silver in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event, becoming the first woman sportsperson from Kerala to win an Asian Games medal in shooting.

Kerala Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh has now recommended that Vinod be considered for a suitable government position under the state’s sports quota provisions.

In a letter to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Janeesh asked the General Administration Department and other concerned authorities to examine Vinod’s eligibility and begin the necessary proceedings, subject to the applicable rules and verification of her credentials.

“Ms Vidarsa K. Vinod, a native of Kozhikode, has brought immense pride to Kerala by winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event at the 2026 Asian Games,” Janeesh said in a statement.

He added that an appointment would recognise her achievement and encourage young athletes across the state.

Vinod formed part of India’s team alongside Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Uttam Maskar, who recorded a combined score of 1898.0 points. China won gold with 1904.2, while hosts Japan took bronze with 1897.1.

Sonam led the Indian team with 634.1 points, while Elavenil scored 633.5. Vinod contributed 630.4 and finished 12th in the individual qualification standings.

The silver was India’s first medal at the 2026 Asian Games, with hopes of other athletes to achieve the same as Vidarsa or even win gold medal.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
kerala

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod with silver medal.

Neck pillows, no phones: India shooters ride to silver

1h ago2m read
Budget projects to be put on track within two years, says CM Satheesan

Kerala CM spots accident victim, stops convoy to help

2m read
Nitesh Siwach will represent India in the Asian Games

Meet Nitesh Siwach: From delivering milk to Asian Games

2m read
Discus thrower Seema Kaliramna walks between beds inside India’s first container-based accommodation for sportspersons preparing to participate in the upcoming Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala on September 4, 2026.

Indian mother torn between son and Asian Games dream

2m read