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Neck pillows, no phones: How India shooters won two Asian Games silvers

Elavenil, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined for silver in the 10m air rifle event

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod with silver medal.
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod with silver medal.
IANS

India’s shooters faced an unusual challenge before stepping onto the firing line at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games: a nearly two-hour bus journey over winding mountain roads.

The Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City is at an elevation of about 670 metres above sea level, with the route from Nagoya passing through hilly countryside, forests and winding roads. What organisers had indicated would be a roughly 70-minute journey turned out to take almost two hours.

For shooters preparing for precision competition, the journey presented its own problems, including neck stiffness and motion sickness.

No screens, neck pillows

Indian coaches and support staff took precautions to ensure the athletes arrived fresh. The shooters used neck pillows to support their heads as the bus navigated the winding roads.

They were also advised to stay away from their phone screens, which could worsen motion sickness. Some chose to sleep during the journey, while the team also opted for light food before leaving for the venue.

The preparations paid off

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined for 1,898 points to win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. China won gold with a world-record 1,904.2 points, while Japan took bronze with 1,897.1.

Elavenil then added another silver in the individual event later on Sunday. She finished with 252.4 points, just 0.6 behind Japan’s Taichi Hinata, who won gold with an Asian Games record of 253.0.

The two medals gave India an early boost at the 2026 Asian Games. They highlighted how even seemingly small details away from the competition venue can matter in a sport where concentration and physical steadiness are crucial.

.With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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