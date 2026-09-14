India’s 30-member shooting contingent has been training in Bhopal ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which begin on September 19. The shooters have been travelling to Delhi in batches and are scheduled to leave for Japan on Tuesday as preparations continue for the Games.

“We had to carry our weapons and luggage. A bus and a car were provided to us and we started from Jaipur at around 1pm,” the squad member said. The group eventually reached the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi at around 6:30 PM.

“We landed in Jaipur at around 9:40 am. We were in the flight for almost two hours before we were taken out,” the contingent member said.

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