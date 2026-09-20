Compare different dates: Check fares a few days before and after the preferred travel date.

Compare airlines: Look at multiple carriers before booking.

Avoid peak travel days: Flying outside the busiest Diwali period may offer more fare choices.

Check alternative airports: Where practical, compare airports serving the same destination.

Consider connecting flights: One-stop options can sometimes cost less than direct services.

Book early: Lower fare categories can sell out as demand increases.

Check the final price: Include baggage, seat selection and other additional charges.