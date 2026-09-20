Festive flyers hit by steep ticket prices on key work-to-home routes
Indian travellers preparing to fly home for Dussehra and Diwali are facing higher airfares, with passengers in India and the UAE raising concerns about the rising cost of festive travel.
The increase is being felt on popular domestic routes in India as well as international routes connecting the UAE with major Indian cities, as millions prepare to travel around the Diwali weekend.
For Indian expatriates in the UAE, flying home for Diwali could also mean paying more for tickets, particularly on popular India routes from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
A check of airline websites for Dubai-Delhi flights on November 5 showed:
Air India: From Dh1,115
Air India Express: From Dh1,181.16
IndiGo: From Dh1,214; business class: Around Dh2,467
SpiceJet: From Dh1,013
The fares were displayed on airline websites for the specified date and can change depending on seat availability, booking time, cabin class and other conditions.
For Indian expatriates in the UAE, the timing of Diwali can make fares particularly important.
Many UAE-based Indians plan trips to India around the festival, creating strong demand for flights from Dubai and other UAE airports to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Travellers booking close to the festival may find fewer lower-priced seats available, while those with flexibility over travel dates can compare fares across different days and airlines.
A check of fares for November 6-8 found elevated return fares on several major domestic routes, according to Hindustan Times.
Examples cited in the report include:
Delhi-Hyderabad: Around ₹18,000 return on Air India
Delhi-Bengaluru: Around ₹16,000 return on Air India
Delhi-Kolkata: Around ₹17,000 return on Air India
Delhi-Ahmedabad: Around ₹17,000 return on Air India
Delhi-Mumbai: Around ₹13,000 return on IndiGo
With Diwali falling on November 8, demand is expected to be concentrated around the festival weekend.
Airlines use dynamic pricing, meaning fares can increase as cheaper seats are sold and demand rises.
India's domestic aviation capacity is also tighter. According to aviation data provider OAG, domestic scheduled capacity fell 5.6% year-on-year in September to 15 million seats, Hindustan Times reported.
IndiGo's capacity declined 4.5% to 11.26 million seats, while Air India's fell 8.8% to 3.22 million.
Higher operating costs and aircraft availability constraints could further limit seat availability during the festive period.
Indian travellers, including those flying from the UAE, can consider several ways to reduce their airfare:
Compare different dates: Check fares a few days before and after the preferred travel date.
Compare airlines: Look at multiple carriers before booking.
Avoid peak travel days: Flying outside the busiest Diwali period may offer more fare choices.
Check alternative airports: Where practical, compare airports serving the same destination.
Consider connecting flights: One-stop options can sometimes cost less than direct services.
Book early: Lower fare categories can sell out as demand increases.
Check the final price: Include baggage, seat selection and other additional charges.
Track fares: Price alerts can help travellers monitor changes.
The increase has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with Indian passengers comparing current fares with prices from previous years.
One X user, Arnav, highlighted the Delhi-Bengaluru route, saying a Diwali return trip that cost about ₹13,000 two years ago can now exceed ₹20,000.
Other users reported similar experiences on routes including Delhi-Ranchi and flights to Goa.
Some travellers pointed to fuel and operating costs, while others cited limited competition and strong travel demand as possible factors behind higher fares.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has also written to the Union Minister, seeking measures to curb rising airfares.
With millions of Indians expected to travel during the festive season, passengers in India and the UAE are watching fares closely as Diwali approaches.