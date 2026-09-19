Weekend Digest: UAE’s new T-Sukuk, passport rules, visa-free travel, speed limit cut and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
This weekend, the UAE and the region saw a mix of major developments, travel updates and stories making headlines. Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ is set for a Hollywood remake, while Pakistan’s passport has slipped to 183rd globally, with visa-free access to nine destinations. In the UAE, a 32-year-old Indian expat mother of two died after collapsing at her Sharjah home, while Vikrant Massey is reportedly developing two cafés inspired by his Netflix series ‘Musafir Cafe’. Indian passport holders can travel to 25 destinations visa-free, while UAE residents are getting another opportunity to invest in five-year retail T-Sukuk. In cricket, ‘Vande Mataram’ was played before ‘Jana Gana Mana’ at an India-Afghanistan T20I for the first time. Abu Dhabi has also cut the E311 speed limit to 100km/h, while CBSE has announced special Class 12 re-exams for eligible UAE and Gulf students affected by earlier exam disruptions.
From travel and money to entertainment, sport and key UAE updates, here’s your weekly roundup of the stories you need to know. Keep scrolling to stay in the loop.
Pakistan’s passport has fallen to 183rd place globally in 2026, with a Mobility Score of 42, according to Passport Reports. Pakistani passport holders can travel to nine destinations visa-free — Barbados, Dominica, The Gambia, Haiti, Micronesia, Rwanda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu. A further 29 destinations offer visas on arrival and four allow entry with an eTA, while 156 destinations require a visa before travel. The latest ranking marks a reversal from Pakistan’s gradual improvement between 2023 and 2025, when it climbed from 180th to 174th. Read more
A 32-year-old Indian expat and qualified dentist, identified by her family as Dr Afeena Raheem, died after collapsing at her home in Sharjah’s Al Qasimia area on Monday morning. A mother of two young children, Afeena had taken a career break from dentistry to care for her family. Her sister-in-law, who was at home, found her collapsed in the kitchen after hearing one of the children cry and attempted CPR before an ambulance took her to a private hospital, where she later died. Her family said she had no known health conditions and that the exact cause of death remains unclear. Read more
UAE residents will get another opportunity to invest in the government’s retail T-Sukuk programme, with a new five-year issuance following strong demand for the first offering. The inaugural Sukuk attracted Dh445 million in orders, nearly nine times its initial Dh50 million target, which was later doubled to Dh100 million. The new Shariah-compliant, government-backed investment will retain a Dh1,000 minimum subscription, with the profit rate set to be announced on September 22. Both UAE nationals and residents can apply through the Dubai Financial Market’s eIPO platform, iVestor and DFM apps, as well as participating banks. Once allocated, the Sukuk will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai, allowing investors to trade their holdings before maturity. Read more
Vijay Sethupathi’s 2024 Tamil crime thriller ‘Maharaja’ is set to become the first Tamil film to receive a Hollywood remake by a major studio. The remake rights were acquired after the film’s strong performance in China, where it earned ₹91.65 crore, along with its success on OTT platforms. A Hollywood agency is reportedly developing the project with an A-list star, with production potentially beginning next year. Matthew McConaughey has been widely rumoured to lead the remake, but producer Sudhan Sundaram has neither confirmed nor ruled out the possibility. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, ‘Maharaja’ stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap and is known for its twist-driven storyline. Read more
Vikrant Massey is reportedly developing two cafés inspired by his Netflix series ‘Musafir Cafe’, with locations planned in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The project, being developed through his production house Homemade Stories, will reportedly feature designs inspired by the café seen in the series, along with around 20 rooms at each location for artist residencies. Massey, who plays Chander in the series, had previously spoken about his interest in opening a café in Himachal Pradesh, a region with a personal connection to his family. Read more
Indian passport holders can travel to 25 destinations visa-free, while 40 countries offer visas on arrival and five provide access through an eTA, according to the September 2026 Passport Reports ranking. India ranks 132nd globally with a Mobility Score of 70, while 128 destinations require a visa in advance. Visa-free stay periods vary from 14 to 180 days, depending on the destination, while visa-on-arrival options can allow stays ranging from 15 days to 90 days or more. Entry rules and permitted stay periods can change, so travellers should check the latest requirements before departure. Read more
‘Vande Mataram’ was played before ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for the first time at an India international cricket match during the opening T20I against Afghanistan at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. According to BCCI sources, the national song will now be played before the first match of every home series involving India, following a Union Home Ministry directive linked to the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’. The development also follows Parliament’s 2026 amendment granting statutory protection to the national song. On the field, India opened the three-match series with a seven-wicket win, chasing Afghanistan’s 156 for eight in 13.4 overs. Read more
Abu Dhabi has reduced the speed limit on a major section of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street (E311) from 120km/h to 100km/h in both directions. Unlike Dubai, Abu Dhabi operates a zero-tolerance speeding system, meaning 100km/h is the legal limit — driving at 101km/h is technically speeding and can trigger radar enforcement. Speeding fines in Abu Dhabi range from Dh300 to Dh3,000, depending on the excess speed. The revised limit covers the E311 section between the At Turoush Street/Tawi Al Qaymah Street junctions and Al Khayr Street interchange, serving traffic towards both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The move follows several recent speed-limit changes across the emirate, including reductions on E22 and Al Rawdah Road. Read more
CBSE will hold special Class 12 board exams for eligible students in the UAE and other West Asian countries whose exams in 40 subjects were cancelled earlier this year because of regional conflict-related disruptions. The move follows a Supreme Court order and applies to students whose 2026 results were calculated under CBSE’s assessment scheme. Students can choose the cancelled subjects they want to retake, with their new marks becoming final. Registration runs from September 22 to 26, with no exam fee and no extension. The detailed timetable will be announced after registrations close. Students who were absent from the original exams for other reasons, or who were not registered for the 2026 main exams, are not eligible. Read more
India has amended passport rules, changing the validity of 36-page ordinary passports issued to children below 15 to five years or until they turn 18, whichever comes first. Revised passport fees have also applied since July 1, with a 36-page adult passport costing ₹2,500 under Normal service and ₹5,000 under Tatkaal. A minor’s 36-page passport costs ₹1,750 Normal and ₹4,250 Tatkaal. A 10% discount is available on fresh applications for children up to eight and senior citizens above 60. Read more