Weekend Digest: UAE’s new T-Sukuk, passport rules, visa-free travel, speed limit cut and more

CBSE will hold special Class 12 board exams for eligible students in the UAE and other West Asian countries whose exams in 40 subjects were cancelled earlier this year because of regional conflict-related disruptions. The move follows a Supreme Court order and applies to students whose 2026 results were calculated under CBSE’s assessment scheme. Students can choose the cancelled subjects they want to retake, with their new marks becoming final. Registration runs from September 22 to 26, with no exam fee and no extension. The detailed timetable will be announced after registrations close. Students who were absent from the original exams for other reasons, or who were not registered for the 2026 main exams, are not eligible. Read more