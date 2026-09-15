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Got a US, UK or Schengen visa? Indian travellers get 30 days at this rising tourist destination visa-free

New rule lets eligible Indian travellers explore Uzbekistan visa-free for a month

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Uzbekistan opens 30-day visa-free stays for Indians with select foreign visas
Uzbekistan opens 30-day visa-free stays for Indians with select foreign visas

Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry business or tourist visas issued by select countries can stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days without obtaining an Uzbekistan visa, the Embassy of India in Tashkent has announced.

The facility applies to Indian passport holders with valid multiple-entry visas issued by Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Schengen Agreement member states, the United Kingdom and the United States.

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Travellers must also have a confirmed return or onward air ticket to their country of origin or a third country, according to the embassy.

Visa required for other Indian travellers

Indian citizens who do not meet these conditions will need to obtain the appropriate Uzbekistan visa under the country's existing visa guidelines.

The move could make travel easier for Indian tourists and business travellers who already hold valid visas for major international destinations.

What Indian travellers need to know

  • Visa-free stay: Up to 30 days

  • Who qualifies: Indian passport holders with eligible multiple-entry visas

  • Accepted visas: US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Schengen

  • Ticket required: Confirmed return or onward ticket

  • If you don't qualify: An appropriate Uzbekistan visa is required

Other subhead options:

  • Who can travel visa-free

  • Visa-free travel: What Indians need to know

  • Who qualifies for the 30-day stay

  • What you need before travelling

  • Key rules for Indian travellers

Why Uzbekistan is attracting more tourists

Uzbekistan is emerging as one of Central Asia's fastest-growing tourist destinations, with its ancient Silk Road heritage, distinctive architecture, cuisine and cultural traditions among its main attractions.

The country's historic cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Shakhrisabz and Khiva are UNESCO-listed and feature centuries-old mosques, madrasas, mausoleums and other architectural landmarks.

Silk Road cities and ancient history

Uzbekistan has a history stretching back thousands of years and was an important crossroads along the ancient Silk Road. Its historic cities offer visitors an insight into the region's past and the civilisations that developed along the trade routes connecting Asia and Europe.

In Tashkent, the country's capital, visitors can explore modern city life alongside historic and cultural landmarks, including the Koran of Usman.

Traditional crafts, local cuisine and cultural events also form a major part of the country's tourism offering.

Mountains and outdoor attractions

Beyond its historic cities, Uzbekistan has a varied landscape of mountains, plains, rivers and lakes.

The Tien Shan mountains offer opportunities for skiing and hiking, while areas around Big Chimgan are popular for outdoor activities. In the south, Surkhandarya and Termez combine mountain landscapes with archaeological sites and remains of ancient settlements.

High-speed trains connect major destinations

Improved transport infrastructure has also made it easier to travel between Uzbekistan's major tourist centres. The Afrosiyob high-speed rail network connects several key destinations, including Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara.

Accommodation ranges from hotels and boutique properties to traditional guesthouses and hostels, giving travellers a range of options across different budgets.

With its Silk Road heritage, historic cities, natural landscapes, food and improving transport links, Uzbekistan has been gaining popularity among international travellers looking for a cultural and relatively accessible Central Asian destination.

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