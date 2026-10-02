Tamil Nadu CM Vijay turns bus conductor, hands out tickets

What is it? An expanded Tamil Nadu government programme providing free bus travel for women and transgender people on designated state-run services.

What’s new? Free travel now includes Express, LSS and Deluxe buses in metropolitan and urban areas, Mofussil Ordinary buses and Ghat Ordinary services operating beyond 40km.

How many buses? 12,692 buses operated by seven state transport corporations.

How many beneficiaries? The government estimates around 8.43 million women could benefit every day.

How extensive is it? The covered buses represent about 69 per cent of the seven corporations’ scheduled fleet and around 85 per cent of scheduled single trips.