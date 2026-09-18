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Gold for newborns: Why Tamil Nadu CM Vijay is launching a one-gram ring scheme

Eligible babies born in government-run hospitals will receive a one-gram gold ring

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Gold for newborns: Why Tamil Nadu CM Vijay is launching a one-gram ring scheme
ANI/AI Generated

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the state’s one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns on September 28, with 1.28 lakh rings procured for the first phase of the programme, the state government said on Friday.

Under the scheme, eligible babies born in government-run hospitals will receive a one-gram gold ring. Each ring will have a unique serial number and be supplied in tamper-proof packaging.

The initiative, known as the ‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, aims to support families and encourage childbirth in government hospitals. Eligibility is restricted to families who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu.

The scheme was initially scheduled to launch on September 15, but it was later deferred. The government has now fixed September 28 for the formal rollout.

Breakfast scheme expanded

Vijay is also scheduled to launch an expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme for students in Classes VI to VIII on September 22.

The expansion will cover around 15.3 lakh additional students in 15,454 government and aided schools, according to the government.

An additional Rs217.63 crore has been allocated to the scheme for the current financial year, bringing its total budget to Rs724 crore.

The breakfast programme is intended to improve students’ nutrition and ensure they begin their school day with a meal.

 With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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