Eligible babies born in government-run hospitals will receive a one-gram gold ring
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the state’s one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns on September 28, with 1.28 lakh rings procured for the first phase of the programme, the state government said on Friday.
Under the scheme, eligible babies born in government-run hospitals will receive a one-gram gold ring. Each ring will have a unique serial number and be supplied in tamper-proof packaging.
The initiative, known as the ‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, aims to support families and encourage childbirth in government hospitals. Eligibility is restricted to families who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu.
The scheme was initially scheduled to launch on September 15, but it was later deferred. The government has now fixed September 28 for the formal rollout.
Vijay is also scheduled to launch an expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme for students in Classes VI to VIII on September 22.
The expansion will cover around 15.3 lakh additional students in 15,454 government and aided schools, according to the government.
An additional Rs217.63 crore has been allocated to the scheme for the current financial year, bringing its total budget to Rs724 crore.
The breakfast programme is intended to improve students’ nutrition and ensure they begin their school day with a meal.
With inputs from Agencies