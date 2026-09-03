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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unveils plans for Olympic City, motorsports hub in Chennai

New hub will bring training, sports science and athletic facilities under one roof

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Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement of an Olympic City is part of the state's wider effort to expand its sporting infrastructure and establish Chennai as a destination capable of hosting major events.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement of an Olympic City is part of the state's wider effort to expand its sporting infrastructure and establish Chennai as a destination capable of hosting major events.
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Tamil Nadu has unveiled plans for a world-class Olympic City in Chennai, bringing advanced training, sports science and residential facilities together in a major new hub aimed at developing athletes for international competition.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced the project in the state Assembly on Thursday under Rule 110, alongside plans for a dedicated motorsports city in Chennai.

According to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office, the Olympic City will be developed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and will include international-standard sporting arenas, advanced equipment and a High Performance Training Centre.

Sports science and sports medicine centres will also form part of the complex, along with accommodation for athletes and coaches.

Focus on international competition

The project is intended to create an integrated environment in which athletes can access training, scientific support and other facilities at a single location.

The state hopes the initiative will help athletes from Tamil Nadu improve their performances at the Olympic Games and other major international competitions.

The announcement is part of Tamil Nadu’s wider effort to expand its sporting infrastructure and establish Chennai as a destination capable of hosting major events.

Motorsports city planned

Vijay also announced plans to establish a dedicated motorsports city in Chennai, providing infrastructure for racing events and the development of motorsports talent.

The announcement comes as efforts are under way at the national level to bring Formula 1 racing back to India.

In June, India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports established a task force to examine the development of motorsports in the country, including the possibility of Formula 1 returning by 2028.

“We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry,” a ministry source told ANI.

Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India president Arindam Ghosh had earlier held discussions with the Sports Ministry over efforts to bring major international racing championships to India.

Ghosh said discussions with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and other stakeholders had focused on the possible return of Formula 1 and MotoGP, as well as bringing a round of the World Rally Championship to the country.

The federation has also stressed the importance of developing Indian drivers and strengthening the country’s wider motorsports ecosystem.

India last hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2013.

- with inputs from ANI

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
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