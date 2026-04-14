Indian Union Sports Minister hints at F1 GP in 2027

The last time an F1 GP took place in India was in 2013
Dubai: India’s Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, has shared an encouraging update regarding the potential return of Formula One to the country next year.
While addressing the media recently, he said work is ongoing to bring the sport back, with the Buddh International Circuit identified as the likely venue.
He added that the Sports Ministry is focused on removing the barriers, including the tax issues that played a key role in Formula One’s departure from the country.
Mandaviya also suggested that a MotoGP race could be staged ahead of F1’s return.
“We will have an F1 race in India very soon, said Mandaviya.
“The target is to get a race at the Buddha International Circuit in the next three to six months. It will take another six months to work out the paperwork.”
“The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organisers. Either the tax will be removed or there will be a way to reimburse the tax to the organisers.”
He added that tensions in the Middle East have not affected India, and revealed that three companies have already expressed interest in F1.
“Given the global situation due to the ongoing Iran war, India is being seen as a safe and viable venue for sporting events, including F1," he said.
"Three different companies have reached out to us and we are looking at possible options."
“The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is in talks with Formula One right now, we will be facilitators."
However, F1 has addressed the proposed 2027 timeline, noting in a statement reported by Autocar India that while India remains a key market with a passionate fanbase, a return by that year appears unlikely.
The organisation added that staging a race involves a range of complex considerations and typically requires extensive planning and coordination.
The last F1 race at the Buddh International Circuit took place in 2013, when Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix and secured his fourth world title.
The event was then dropped from the calendar primarily due to ongoing tax disputes, as authorities classified F1 as entertainment rather than a sport, leading to heavy taxation and customs duties. Combined with financial losses for the organisers and broader contractual complications, these issues ultimately forced the race to be discontinued after just three editions.