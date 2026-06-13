Indian seafarer dies off Oman coast, embassy confirms repatriation efforts

Embassy coordinates return of body as union alleges delay in medical aid
An Indian national, Nishanth Uirthanathan, has died due to medical complications onboard the MT Celestial at Duqm Port in Oman, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said.
The embassy said it is in contact with the ship management company and coordinating with relevant authorities to complete necessary formalities.
Arrangements are underway for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India, and condolences have been extended to the bereaved family.
The embassy said it is in contact with the ship management company and coordinating with relevant authorities to complete necessary formalities. Arrangements are underway for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India, and condolences have been extended to the bereaved family.
The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) said the 35-year-old Second Officer from Tamil Nadu fell ill while onboard the vessel on June 8, with his condition deteriorating before his death around 1800 hrs on June 11.
The union alleged that efforts to arrange timely medical evacuation were unsuccessful and claimed the body remained onboard for days due to operational and communication disruptions in the region.
It also cited statements from the vessel’s captain, who said security-related restrictions and reported missile activity prevented immediate medical assistance.
According to a letter shared by FSUI, crew members said repeated requests for medical help were made as the officer’s condition worsened. The union claimed the situation caused severe distress among the crew and raised humanitarian concerns.
FSUI has called for an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death and urged authorities to expedite repatriation.
In a separate communication to the government, FSUI highlighted rising risks for Indian seafarers in the region, citing vessel incidents, military activity, and communication disruptions near Oman’s maritime zones.
The union called for enhanced safety advisories and stronger protection measures for merchant shipping operating in the area.