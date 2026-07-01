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Oman, France ink $400 million deal for Sohar Port logistics terminal

Partnership aims to boost trade, shipping and regional connectivity

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The project will establish a state-of-the-art logistics terminal in Sohar, one of Sultanate's principal industrial and maritime centres, to enhance cargo handling capacity, improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen links with regional and global shipping routes.
The project will establish a state-of-the-art logistics terminal in Sohar, one of Sultanate's principal industrial and maritime centres, to enhance cargo handling capacity, improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen links with regional and global shipping routes.
Atheer

Dubai: Oman's state-owned logistics group Asyad and French shipping giant CMA CGM have signed a $400 million agreement to develop a major logistics terminal at Sohar Port, in a move aimed at transforming the industrial city into a leading regional and international trade hub.

The agreement was signed during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to Paris and forms part of a broader package of strategic agreements concluded between Oman and France to strengthen economic and investment cooperation.

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The project will establish a state-of-the-art logistics terminal in Sohar, one of Sultanate's principal industrial and maritime centres, to enhance cargo handling capacity, improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen links with regional and global shipping routes.

Officials said the investment is expected to reinforce Sohar's position as a gateway for trade between Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, while supporting Oman's ambitions under Vision 2040 to diversify its economy and expand its logistics sector.

The partnership also reflects CMA CGM's growing presence in the Gulf and Asyad's strategy to position Oman as a competitive global logistics destination by attracting international investment, developing world-class infrastructure and creating new opportunities for trade and industrial growth.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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