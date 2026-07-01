Partnership aims to boost trade, shipping and regional connectivity
Dubai: Oman's state-owned logistics group Asyad and French shipping giant CMA CGM have signed a $400 million agreement to develop a major logistics terminal at Sohar Port, in a move aimed at transforming the industrial city into a leading regional and international trade hub.
The agreement was signed during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to Paris and forms part of a broader package of strategic agreements concluded between Oman and France to strengthen economic and investment cooperation.
The project will establish a state-of-the-art logistics terminal in Sohar, one of Sultanate's principal industrial and maritime centres, to enhance cargo handling capacity, improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen links with regional and global shipping routes.
Officials said the investment is expected to reinforce Sohar's position as a gateway for trade between Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, while supporting Oman's ambitions under Vision 2040 to diversify its economy and expand its logistics sector.
The partnership also reflects CMA CGM's growing presence in the Gulf and Asyad's strategy to position Oman as a competitive global logistics destination by attracting international investment, developing world-class infrastructure and creating new opportunities for trade and industrial growth.