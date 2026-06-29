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Oman, France sign strategic investment deals led by Muscat Metro project

Sultan Haitham, Macron oversee six agreements, three MoUs and declarations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik ahead of a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Monday.
France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik ahead of a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Monday.
AFP-MEHDI FEDOUACH

Dubai: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday witnessed the signing of a package of strategic agreements and investment deals aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across key economic and development sectors.

The centrepiece of the package is an agreement on the development of the Muscat Metro project, a key component of Oman's plans to modernise its public transport infrastructure and improve urban mobility in the capital. The project is expected to support the Sultanate's long-term economic diversification strategy and sustainable urban development.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of six agreements, three memoranda of understanding and three joint declarations of intent during a ceremony at the Élysée Palace in Paris, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).

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The signing of deals came after the two leaders held talks over key political and economic files as well as the latest regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on issues affecting regional stability and security. The agreements cover a broad range of sectors, including economy, energy, space, transport, services, healthcare and culture, reflecting efforts by both countries to broaden their long-standing partnership and create new opportunities for investment and commercial cooperation.

In a joint statement, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the strategic partnership through expanded investment and trade, while exploring new opportunities that support sustainable economic growth and serve the shared interests of both countries.

The latest agreements are expected to open new avenues for cooperation between Oman and France across multiple strategic sectors, reinforcing economic ties between the two countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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