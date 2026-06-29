Sultan Haitham, Macron oversee six agreements, three MoUs and declarations
Dubai: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday witnessed the signing of a package of strategic agreements and investment deals aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation across key economic and development sectors.
The centrepiece of the package is an agreement on the development of the Muscat Metro project, a key component of Oman's plans to modernise its public transport infrastructure and improve urban mobility in the capital. The project is expected to support the Sultanate's long-term economic diversification strategy and sustainable urban development.
The two leaders oversaw the signing of six agreements, three memoranda of understanding and three joint declarations of intent during a ceremony at the Élysée Palace in Paris, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).
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The signing of deals came after the two leaders held talks over key political and economic files as well as the latest regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on issues affecting regional stability and security. The agreements cover a broad range of sectors, including economy, energy, space, transport, services, healthcare and culture, reflecting efforts by both countries to broaden their long-standing partnership and create new opportunities for investment and commercial cooperation.
In a joint statement, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the strategic partnership through expanded investment and trade, while exploring new opportunities that support sustainable economic growth and serve the shared interests of both countries.
The latest agreements are expected to open new avenues for cooperation between Oman and France across multiple strategic sectors, reinforcing economic ties between the two countries.