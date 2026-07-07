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Rule of law key to prosperous new Syria: Macron

French leader urges Syrians not to let bomb attacks derail the country’s transition

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Syria's President Ahmed Al Sharaa (right) with France's President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their meeting at the People's Palace in Damascus on July 7, 2026.
Syria's President Ahmed Al Sharaa (right) with France's President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their meeting at the People's Palace in Damascus on July 7, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: French President Emmanuel Macron and Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa on Tuesday agreed to restore full diplomatic ties, deepen economic cooperation and position Syria as a regional trade hub, even as two explosions wounded 18 people near the hotel where the French leader had spent the night.

Macron, the first Western leader to visit Syria since the fall of Bashar Al Assad in 2024, continued his landmark visit despite the blasts, calling on Syrians not to allow violence to derail the country’s transition.

“It is necessary that the dictatorship be succeeded by a genuine rule of law,” Macron said at a joint press conference with Sharaa, adding that only the rule of law could help build a prosperous new Syria.

Exchange of envoys

Sharaa announced that the two countries had agreed to begin exchanging resident ambassadors “as soon as possible”, restoring normal diplomatic relations after France closed its embassy in Damascus in 2012 during Syria’s civil war.

Macron urged Syrians “not to let ourselves be destabilised” by the bomb attacks, while Sharaa praised the French president’s “courage” for continuing his visit despite the security threat.

Trade hub

The leaders also unveiled an ambitious economic vision, saying they wanted Syria to become a key regional logistics and trade hub as countries seek alternatives following disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

“After the Strait of Hormuz crisis, the world realises the value of safe and stable corridors,” Sharaa said, adding that Syria had regained its strategic importance as a vital link in global trade routes.

Macron said he hoped to help make Syria “a long-term regional hub” where new logistics, energy and data corridors could be developed, reducing the risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz.

Primary economic partner

Sharaa said he wanted France to become Syria’s primary economic partner and described the emerging partnership as a model for future ties with Europe. He urged French companies to move beyond memorandums of understanding and sign concrete investment agreements with clear timelines.

Several bilateral agreements were signed during an economic forum on Syria’s reconstruction. Previous deals include a 30-year contract with French shipping giant CMA CGM and an offshore oil and gas exploration agreement involving France’s TotalEnergies, US-based ConocoPhillips and QatarEnergy.

Israeli military operations

Sharaa also appealed for stronger French support in curbing Israeli military operations in Syria, condemning what he described as “systematic Israeli attacks” and calling for respect for international agreements.

Earlier on Tuesday, two improvised explosive devices detonated in central Damascus, injuring 18 people, including four police officers, according to Syria’s Interior Ministry. One device was hidden inside a parked car and another in a rubbish container near the Four Seasons Hotel, where Macron had stayed.

The explosions occurred shortly before Macron arrived at the presidential palace but after he had left the hotel. Syrian authorities said bomb disposal teams were preparing to dismantle the devices when they exploded. Despite the incident, the French presidency confirmed the visit would continue as planned.

-- With inputs from AFP

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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