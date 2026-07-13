Lawmakers elect speaker and begin legislative work under Syria's five-year transition plan
Dubai: Syria's newly formed People's Assembly convened for its inaugural session on Sunday, with lawmakers listening in silence as President Ahmad Al Sharaa delivered his opening address, without the applause or standing ovations that routinely accompanied speeches by former president Bashar Al Assad.
The subdued session highlighted the changing tone in Syria's post-Assad political landscape as Al Sharaa described the new parliament as part of an effort to strengthen state institutions during the country's five-year political transition.
"Today, Syria is writing a new chapter in its history, a chapter that reflects its civilisation, values and heritage," Al Sharaa said, calling on lawmakers to make the legislature "a model of responsibility and competence" founded on dialogue, the rule of law and respect for state institutions.
The president administered the constitutional oath to lawmakers before they elected lawyer Abdul Hamid Al Awak as Speaker of Parliament.
Al Awak previously headed the committee appointed by Al Sharaa to draft Syria's constitutional declaration, which forms the legal framework for the country's transitional period.
The assembly comprises 210 members, with 140 elected through provincial electoral bodies under Syria's temporary electoral system and 70 appointed by Al Sharaa. Three seats allocated to the southern province of Suwayda remain vacant because of security conditions.
Under the constitutional declaration, parliament's powers are largely legislative, with responsibility for approving laws that previously could be issued directly by presidential decree. Foreign policy, defence, cabinet formation and senior state appointments remain under the authority of the president.
The transitional roadmap envisages parliament approving a permanent constitution and a new electoral law by the end of 2028, ahead of promised nationwide elections in 2029. Lawmakers are also expected to consider transitional justice legislation aimed at addressing crimes committed during the country's civil war.
The opening session, originally scheduled for last week, took place under heightened security days after two explosions struck Damascus during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Syrian capital.
The formation of the new parliament is yet another step in rebuilding Syria's state institutions following the overthrow of the Assad government in December 2024 after nearly 14 years of civil war.