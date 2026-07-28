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US singer D4vd to stand trial in killing of teenage girl

Judge finds enough evidence to proceed in case of teen slain before album debut

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AFP
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US singer D4vd is seen during his arraignment at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, on April 20, 2026.
US singer D4vd is seen during his arraignment at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, on April 20, 2026.
AFP

American singer D4vd will stand trial on charges of killing and dismembering a 14-year-old girl who prosecutors say threatened to reveal their illegal sexual relationship, a judge ordered Monday.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled there was enough incriminating evidence to proceed after a five-day hearing, during which prosecutors presented text messages from the teen victim -- whose body was discovered in the trunk of D4vd's car -- threatening to end his career.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, allegedly began a sexual relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 13 and he was 18.

Prosecutors say Hernandez was jealous of another woman and threatened to reveal their relationship in April 2025, about 24 hours before her death and three days before his first album was released.

"I swear to GOD I will kill u she was in my dam seat i will strangle u...i will end ur career and ur life I will damage anything," Hernandez wrote in profanity-laced texts presented by prosecutors.

Stabbed to death

The singer then allegedly paid for an Uber to bring her to his home and subsequently stabbed her to death.

According to prosecutors, Burke's Amazon receipts show he purchased chainsaws and an inflatable pool, as well as a portable "burn box" incinerator that turned out to be too small to destroy her body.

Hernandez's decomposing body was found in September 2025 in the trunk of a Tesla registered in the singer's name, which had been towed to a Hollywood impound lot. 

D4vd's defense lawyer Blair Berk said "there was no evidence of deliberate intention to kill." 

Prosecutor Beth Silverman countered that, saying "there's nothing in this case that sounds like an accident.

The singer rose to fame in 2022 when his song "Romantic Homicide" became a viral sensation on TikTok. 

Burke has denied one count each of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.

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