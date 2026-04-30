Singer D4vd took 'horrifying' steps to dispose of 14-year-old's body, say prosecutors

Court filing claims D4vd created a digital trail following alleged murder of Celeste Rivas
Dubai: In a chilling legal development, Los Angeles prosecutors have unveiled a series of disturbing allegations against David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old alternative-pop sensation known as D4vd.
According to a detailed nine-page court brief released on April 29, 2026, prosecutors allege that the Romantic Homicide singer meticulously used online marketplaces and delivery services to facilitate the disposal of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
According to Reuters, prosecutors argue that Burke’s actions following the death of Hernandez were deliberate and premeditated. The filing outlines how the singer allegedly used his digital footprint to obtain items for what they describe as a cover-up.
The brief states that D4vd (pronounced “David”), 21, whose legal name is David Burke, purchased a pool, two chainsaws, a shovel, a cadaver bag, and other materials online under a fictitious name. These items were then delivered to his Hollywood Hills home after the killing. Prosecutors allege Burke routinely used a pseudonym when ordering supplies.
Wednesday’s court filing, a copy of which was posted online by CBS News, also included prosecutors’ first stated theory of motive. They claim Burke sought to silence the girl, alleging she had grown jealous of him and threatened to damage his emerging music career by disclosing information about their relationship.
A key piece of evidence cited in the filing is a blue inflatable pool delivered to Burke’s Hollywood Hills residence. Authorities allege he used the pool to contain the victim’s body and prevent the spread of blood and fluids while dismemberment was carried out using chainsaws.
Nearly two months after the alleged murder, Burke reportedly ordered a "burn cage" from Amazon, which prosecutors suggest was part of a failed or secondary plan to destroy evidence.
Investigators found "small blue plastic fragments" embedded in the victim’s remains, which they believe match the inflatable pool found at the scene. Furthermore, the garage floor allegedly tested positive for blood that matches Hernandez’s DNA.
The prosecution's theory centers on a horrific secret. They allege Burke began a relationship with Hernandez when she was just 13 and he was 18.
When the teen reportedly threatened to expose the relationship, which would have likely ended his rising music career prosecutors say Burke lured her to his home on April 23, 2025, and stabbed her to death. "Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career... defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," the court document alleges.
The case first hit the spotlight in September 2025, when a Tesla registered to Burke was towed from a street near his home due to a "foul odor."
Upon inspection at a tow yard, authorities discovered two black bags in the trunk. One contained the victim's head and torso, while the other held her severed limbs.
In a particularly grim detail, prosecutors noted that two of Hernandez’s fingers were missing, specifically those that allegedly bore a tattoo of Burke's name
David Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, lewd acts with a child, and mutilation of human remains. His lead defense attorney, has slammed the prosecution's latest filing as a 'one-sided view' designed to taint the jury.
The defense maintains that the 'actual evidence' will prove Burke did not kill Hernandez and was not the cause of her death. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for late May 2026, where a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to a full trial.
If convicted of the 'special circumstances' murder charges, which include lying in wait and killing a witness, Burke could face the death penalty, though the District Attorney has not yet announced if they will seek it.