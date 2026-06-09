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ICC chief prosecutor suspended pending decision by oversight body over sexual misconduct allegations

Suspended ICC prosecutor denies wrongdoing amid probe into conduct with aide

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AP
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FILE - The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen on Dec. 9, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool, File)
FILE - The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen on Dec. 9, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The embattled chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was suspended from his duties late Monday, after the court’s oversight referred Karim Khan for disciplinary proceedings.

In a scandal that has dragged on for more than two years, the British lawyer is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with a female aide.

He has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

A final decision on the fate of the British barrister is now up to the Assembly of States Parties, the body that oversees the ICC, which will hold a special session to decide if Khan can remain in his job at the global court.

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