ICC delays Rodrigo Duterte's hearing due to health concerns

Dubai: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced the postponement of the confirmation of charges hearing for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte. Originally scheduled for September 23, the hearing will be delayed to allow time for the court to address a request from Duterte’s defense team, which claims the 80-year-old is not fit to stand trial.
In a decision issued Monday, Pre-Trial Chamber I, with a 2-1 vote, agreed to a 'limited postponement' of the proceedings. The majority of the chamber believed the delay was necessary to properly adjudicate the defense’s request and other related matters. A new date for the hearing will be set once these issues are resolved.
Judge María del Socorro Flores Liera issued a dissenting opinion, arguing that the defense's request should have been denied and that the hearing should have proceeded as planned.
The confirmation of charges hearing is a critical step in the ICC's judicial process. Its purpose is to determine if there is enough evidence to support the charges against the accused. Should the charges be confirmed, the case will then move forward to a full trial.
Duterte was arrested at Manila airport on March 11, 2025, upon returning from a visit to Hong Kong. The arrest came after Interpol Manila received a copy of a sealed ICC warrant that had been issued on March 7. The warrant specifically cites 'murder as a crime against humanity' in connection with his violent drug war, which was the subject of an ICC investigation since 2021. The investigation was reinstated in 2023 after a brief suspension following an appeal from the Philippines.
While estimates of those killed during the campaign vary, prosecutors at the Hague claim that the number of civilians killed in connection with the 'war on drugs' ranges from 12,000 to 30,000. The alleged crimes were committed between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019. The Philippines formally withdrew from the ICC in 2019, but the court maintains jurisdiction over crimes committed while the country was still a member.
On March 14, 2025, Duterte made his first appearance before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the ICC. He was represented by his legal counsel, Salvador C. Medialdea, and appeared via video link from the ICC Detention Centre.
The purpose of the hearing was to verify Duterte’s identity and ensure he was informed of the crimes he is alleged to have committed, as well as his rights under the Rome Statute in a language he understands. Following the hearing, the court provisionally scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing for September 23, the same hearing that has now been postponed.
