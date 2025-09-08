ICC delays Rodrigo Duterte's hearing due to health concerns

Duterte was arrested at Manila airport on March 11, 2025, upon returning from a visit to Hong Kong. The arrest came after Interpol Manila received a copy of a sealed ICC warrant that had been issued on March 7. The warrant specifically cites 'murder as a crime against humanity' in connection with his violent drug war, which was the subject of an ICC investigation since 2021. The investigation was reinstated in 2023 after a brief suspension following an appeal from the Philippines.