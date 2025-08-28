GOLD/FOREX
Duterte siblings visit detained father at ICC detention center in The Hague

Sara Duterte says visit centered on personal matters; ICC hearing set next month

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
All four children of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte visited him at the ICC facility in The Hague
Facebook/Congressman Paolo “Pulong” Duterte

For the first time since his detention, all four children of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte visited him at the International Criminal Court (ICC) facility in The Hague.

Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed on Wednesday, August 27, that she and her siblings, Paolo, Sebastian, and Veronica, spent time with their father after he had asked to see them together.

“He told Veronica that he wanted to speak to all four of us personally, so we arranged the visit today,” Sara said, noting that the schedule followed Veronica’s availability as she balances school.

The vice president described the visit as mostly about family life rather than politics. 'It was noisy, all of us speaking at once, and he missed that. He was happy to see us together,' she said.

When asked about her father's lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman's, statement regarding a potential deal with the Philippine government for his return, Vice President Duterte declined to comment.

"I think it is best to ask Atty. Nicholas Kaufman to explain his statement, as I cannot explain for him and I cannot say what his plans are," she said.

According to Sara, their father was in good health, though his blood sugar is being monitored closely by facility nurses. Duterte was allowed his usual Coke Zero but advised against snacks to help lower his levels.

Eldest son Paolo, a Davao representative, massaged his father’s back, arms, and feet during the visit. In a Facebook post, he wrote: "We carry hope in our hearts that one day, distance will fade and we’ll be whole again with our father. We love you, Pa."

“He seemed well and was in good spirits,” Sara said.

Duterte was arrested in March following an ICC warrant linked to alleged crimes against humanity over killings tied to the war on drugs during his terms as Davao City mayor and president. He has been in The Hague since then, awaiting proceedings.

The confirmation of charges hearing is scheduled for September 23, where judges will determine if the case should move to trial.

