Afghanistan secure place in the 2027 ODI World Cup

Afghanistan continue dominance in series, defeating Ireland by 3 wickets in third ODI
Afghanistan sealed their place in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup with a convincing 92-run victory over Ireland in the second ODI of their five-match series in Bready.
The win confirmed Afghanistan’s direct qualification for the 2027 tournament, allowing them to play the remainder of the Ireland series without the pressure of securing their World Cup spot.
Afghanistan join South Africa, Zimbabwe, India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka among the teams to have secured qualification for the 2027 World Cup. South Africa and Zimbabwe have qualified automatically as co-hosts, while the other teams earned their places through the ICC ODI rankings qualification process.
The opening ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain. Afghanistan bounced back strongly in the second match, registering a comprehensive 92-run victory to secure the result they needed for World Cup qualification.
Afghanistan then continued their dominance in the series, defeating Ireland by three wickets in the third ODI.
Ireland were bowled out for 206 in 46.3 overs, with Afghanistan’s bowlers putting in another impressive performance. Rashid Khan and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar claimed three wickets each, while Yamin Ahmadzai picked up two. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai took one wicket apiece.
Chasing 207 for victory, Afghanistan reached their target in 45 overs despite losing seven wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the chase with a well-made 71, while Rashid Khan contributed 37. Sediq Atal scored 27 and Hashmatullah Shahidi added 22.
The World Cup qualification marks another significant milestone for Afghanistan cricket, which has established itself as a regular presence at major ICC tournaments over the past decade.
Afghanistan’s qualification also ended the West Indies’ hopes of securing one of the direct qualification spots. Ireland, meanwhile, will now have to take the longer route through the 10-team World Cup Qualifier.
Afghanistan and Ireland have two more ODIs remaining in the series, with the fourth match scheduled for August 12 and the fifth for August 15.