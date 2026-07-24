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Afghanistan announces pace-packed squad for Ireland ODIs

New captain Rahmat Shah to lead side featuring Rashid Khan and returning pacers

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AFP
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Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi
AFP

Kabul: Afghanistan brought back pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai in a strong squad for next month's five-match one-day international series in Ireland, selectors announced Friday.

The series will be part of Afghanistan's build-up for next year's World Cup to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Ace spinner Rashid Khan will lead the slow bowling attack but his fellow spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is out as he is still recovering from injury.

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The series starts in Bready with the first two ODIs on August 5 and 7, before moving on to Belfast for the remaining three matches on August 10, 12 and 15.

Fast bowlers Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami were left out from last month's series against India while veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi was not available for the series due to playing in a Twenty20 League in Guyana.

Rahmat Shah will lead the team for the first time after replacing Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Squad: Rahmat Shah (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Nangyal Kharotai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia Ur Rahman

Related Topics:
Afghanistan

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