Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will add a lot of value for 2027 ODI World Cup: Dhawan

Now focusing only on ODI format, the duo enjoyed an impressive series against England
Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has thrown his support behind former teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, backing the veteran duo to play a key role in India’s bid for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Despite ongoing debate over whether the pair can feature in the tournament because of their age, Dhawan believes both remain invaluable to the national side and can help India lift the coveted title.
Now focusing exclusively on the ODI format, Rohit and Kohli enjoyed an impressive series against England in July, even though India suffered a 2-1 defeat in the three-match contest. Kohli struck two half-centuries, while Rohit silenced his critics with a commanding century at Lord’s.
Speaking to ANI, Dhawan described the pair as legends of Indian cricket and highlighted the close bond he has shared with them since their teenage years.
“They are legends. They have performed for the country for so many years. Whether it’s Virat or Rohit, all of us have had a relationship since we were around 16 years old. They are two to three years younger than me, and it is a matter of great joy that they are preparing now,” Dhawan said.
Praising Rohit’s recent form, Dhawan said the India captain once again answered his critics with the bat.
“Rohit recently scored a hundred at Lord’s. It was a wonderful century and showed how his bat speaks. He has been doing that for so many years, and when a difficult phase came, he responded in the best possible way with his performances,” he added.
Dhawan was equally effusive in his praise for Kohli, highlighting the batting great’s relentless fitness standards and consistency.
“As for Virat, no amount of praise is enough. The way he keeps himself so fit and continues to perform at the highest level is remarkable,” Dhawan said.
Expressing confidence in India’s chances at the next 50-over World Cup, Dhawan believes the experienced pair will remain crucial to the team’s success.
“I’m sure both of them will add immense value to the team at the World Cup and help India win the tournament,” he said.
Dhawan made the remarks while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’s first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab on Thursday.