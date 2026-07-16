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Rohit Sharma likely to exit India's ODI setup after England series

Veteran batsman reportedly informed he is not in the team's plans beyond the ongoing tour

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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India's Rohit Sharma comes out to bat for the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales on July 16, 2026.
India's Rohit Sharma comes out to bat for the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales on July 16, 2026.
AFP

Former skipper Rohit Sharma could be playing his final One-Day International for India when the team takes on England in the third and final ODI at Lord's on July 19.

The Indian Express reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee has informed the veteran opener that it plans to move in a new direction after the England series. The report said the decision was conveyed during a meeting last week attended by the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

According to the report, the selectors want to build the ODI squad around younger players and believe it is time to give opportunities to cricketers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal. They are also said to have made it clear that Rohit is not part of their plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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A source quoted in the report said Rohit had hoped to continue playing after working on his fitness, but the selectors had left the final decision on retirement to him.

The report added that Rohit later discussed the matter with a few BCCI officials during the England tour and was unhappy with the decision.

The 39-year-old has already stepped away from two formats. He retired from T20 Internationals on June 29, 2024, shortly after leading India to the T20 World Cup title. He then announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, ahead of India's tour of England.

Rohit was also replaced as India's ODI captain last year, with Shubman Gill taking over the role as the team began preparing for the next World Cup cycle.

His recent form has done little to strengthen his case. In the ongoing England series, he scored 11 in the first ODI at Edgbaston and managed 26 off 47 balls in the second match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Before that, he made 79, 48 and 16 in the home ODI series against Afghanistan.

A disappointing IPL season and recurring fitness concerns have also raised questions over Rohit's future, although neither the BCCI nor the player has officially commented on the reports.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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