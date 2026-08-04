You created magic within group: Rohit Sharma hails fielding coach T Dilip

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also departed after India’s white-ball tour of England
Indian captain Rohit Sharma paid tribute to former fielding coach T Dilip, describing him as the “workhorse” behind India’s success and crediting him with creating “magic within the group” during a highly successful five-year stint with the national team.
Dilip’s tenure with the Indian men’s team came to an end after his one-year contract, which began during India’s 2025 Test tour of England, was not renewed. He had earlier served as fielding coach from 2021 until the conclusion of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy before returning for a second spell. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also departed after India’s white-ball tour of England in July and has since joined Kolkata Knight Riders as Head of Cricket Strategy.
Sharing a photo with Dilip on social media, Rohit wrote: “You are a legend Dillip guru. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead @dillip.tk.19.”
During Dilip’s time with the team, India’s fielding standards improved significantly. One of his most celebrated initiatives was the introduction of the ‘Best Fielder of the Match’ medal ceremony during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The dressing-room tradition quickly became a fan favourite, with players such as KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among the recipients. The initiative was aimed at fostering a stronger fielding culture and encouraging players to raise their athletic standards.
In an emotional farewell post on Instagram, Dilip reflected on his journey with the Indian team, saying it was difficult to put into words what the experience had meant to him.
“Five years. It is difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much. When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention – to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team’s journey,” he wrote.
He said the fielding medal ceremony would remain one of his fondest memories.
“The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought and the value the players attached to it are memories I’ll carry with me forever,” he added.
Dilip looked back on a trophy-laden spell with the Indian team, which included ICC Men’s T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, and Asia Cup triumphs in 2023 and 2025. He also highlighted India’s runner-up finishes in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship.
Expressing his gratitude, Dilip thanked the BCCI for entrusting him with the role and acknowledged former head coaches Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir for their faith in him. He also thanked the captains he worked with across formats, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, for their support throughout his tenure.
‘And to every player, coach and member of the support staff … thank you. The memories we’ve created together will stay with me for the rest of my life. As this chapter comes to a close, I’ll always be grateful that, for five unforgettable years, I had the honour of wearing the India badge. Forever grateful. The journey continues,’ he signed off.
Subhadeep Ghosh has replaced T Dilip as the fielding coach of the India team ahead of the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, Cricinfo reported.
The 57-year-old previously served as the fielding coach of the India women’s team for two years, during which he was part of the support staff for the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.
Ghosh has also worked with India A and had a stint as head coach of Assam’s senior men’s team. As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.
India will begin their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled for August 23 at the SSC in Colombo. Before the series gets underway, the visitors will play a three-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.
With inputs from ANI