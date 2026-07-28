‘Only job I wanted’, Zidane says after being named France coach

Former Les Bleus star calls it ‘an immense joy’ to take charge of the team
France’s prodigal son is back and how!
After coaching Spanish giants Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, an unprecedented achievement in the competition's modern era, Zinedine Zidane has now taken over as the coach of the France national team.
The 54-year-old, who won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000, takes over from another player-turned-coach Didier Deschamps, who guided France to 2018 World Cup glory and the final four years later.
Zidane also follows in the footsteps of former international team-mate Laurent Blanc, who coached the national side from 2010 to 2012.
Deschamps, whose tenure began in 2012 and ended earlier this month after France finished fourth at the World Cup, will be a tough act to follow for Zidane.
But the former Real Madrid star, who was Deschamps' teammate in the 1998 World Cup triumph, said he has been readying himself for the role since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.
"The France job was the only one I wanted," Zidane said after his unveiling at the French Football Federation headquarters in Paris.
"I've had offers over these four or five years to take charge of a club and I turned them all down for the French national team."
Zidane called it "an immense joy" to take charge of the team he starred for.
"I have so many emotions, I am ready for the challenge," he said. "That's what motivates me.
"What motivates me is the game, I was a No. 10, I like goals. I was a leader on the field and now I want to be a leader by experience."
Zidane also praised Deschamps for his success over the years with the Les Bleus.
"Today I have the opportunity to be in charge of this team and I will give everything so that this team can win," Zidane said. "I would also like to congratulate DD (Deschamps) for these remarkable years."