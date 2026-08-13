How UAE have struck gold with Zlatko Dalic appointment

The UAE FA have made a statement appointment as the nation's new head coach is announced
Dubai: The appointment of Zlatko Dalic as UAE head coach is a bold statement of intent from a nation laying the foundations for long-term success.
The UAE Football Association confirmed the appointment on Wednesday with a post on X, which read: "Welcome, Zlatko Dalic. The UAE Football Association is pleased to announce the appointment of the Croatian as the new Head Coach of the UAE National Team.”
The 59-year-old will return to familiar surroundings in the UAE, having previously guided Al Ain to the domestic league title in 2015. He takes over from Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu, beginning a new chapter in his career with the national team.
This appointment has certainly not gone unnoticed and has the potential to take the UAE national team to a whole new level, particularly given Dalic’s previous experience in the region.
Much of his club management career was spent in the Middle East, where he worked with Al-Faisaly, Al-Hilal and Al Ain, winning four trophies along the way. His familiarity with the region, culture and footballing landscape means he should have little difficulty adapting to life back in the UAE.
However, it is his achievements on the international stage that really underline what a coup this could be. Dalic guided underdogs Croatia to a runners-up finish at the 2018 World Cup, his first tournament with the nation, before leading them to third place four years later in Qatar, making him one of only a handful of managers to win two World Cup medals.
He also took Croatia to the 2023 Nations League final and won the 2024 FIFA Series, cementing his reputation as an elite international coach.
At 59, Dalic left his position as Croatia boss in July following their 2-1 defeat by Portugal in the last 32 of the World Cup.
As Croatia’s longest-serving manager and a coach widely regarded as the greatest in the country’s history, his arrival gives the UAE a manager with proven experience of competing and succeeding at the very highest level.
The Croatian’s first major focus as the UAE’s new head coach will come almost immediately, with Khaleeji 27 providing his first competitive test in the role.
The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from September 23 to October 6, giving Dalic only a short window to assess his squad, implement his ideas and prepare the UAE for a tournament.
Drawn in Group B, the UAE will face defending champions Bahrain, as well as Qatar and Yemen.
The UAE are two-time Gulf Cup champions, having lifted the trophy in 2007 and 2013, but they have been waiting 13 years for their next triumph. Dalic therefore has the chance to make an instant impression by bringing the trophy back to the UAE.
The AFC Asian Cup will then provide Dalic with his next major challenge, following the Gulf Cup. It is a tournament the UAE have never won, making it an opportunity for the new head coach to create history with the country.
Held in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027, 24 teams will compete across 51 matches in Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar.
The UAE have been drawn in Group E alongside South Korea, Vietnam and Yemen, giving Dalic a challenging group-stage test against a mixture of established Asian opposition and a familiar regional rival.
For Dalic, the Asian Cup will represent a significant step up in competition and another chance to demonstrate the impact he can have on UAE football.
With these tournaments ultimately leading to the 2030 World Cup, it sure is an exciting time to be a UAE football fan.