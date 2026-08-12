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Zlatko Dalic appointed UAE national team head coach

The Croatian coach boasts an impressive record at both club and international level

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Zlatko Dalic
Zlatko Dalic
AFP

The UAE Football Association has appointed Croatian coach Zlatko Dalić as head coach of the senior national team for the next phase, with the move aimed at bringing his extensive coaching experience and international pedigree to UAE football.

The Football Association will reveal details of Dalic’s contract during a press conference at its headquarters in Dubai on Thursday. Association officials and media representatives will attend the event, which is expected to cover the duration of his contract, his coaching staff and the national team’s preparation programme for upcoming competitions.

"Welcome, Zlatko ​Dalic. The UAE Football Association is pleased ​to announce the appointment of the Croatian as the new Head Coach of the UAE ​National Team," the UAEFA posted ​on X.

Dalic’s appointment is part of the UAE’s efforts to build a competitive national team capable of delivering results and meeting the growing ambitions of UAE football.

The Croatian coach boasts an impressive record at both club and international level. He previously managed Al Ain before taking charge of Croatia in 2017. Under his leadership, Croatia reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, finishing runners-up, before securing third place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Strong performances

Dalic has also guided Croatia to strong performances in European competitions and the UEFA Nations League, further underlining his experience of managing national teams and competing at the highest level.

The 59-year-old now faces a series of important challenges with the UAE national team. The Football Association will expect him to improve the team’s competitiveness, strengthen its preparations and deliver results that reflect the UAE’s ambitions on both the continental and international stages.

Related Topics:
UAEfootball

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