England face gritty Croatia, as Ronaldo issue looms for Portugal

Kane-led side wary of Modric’s men; Portugal superstar hoping to end goal drought
Dubai: England have won the Fifa World Cup once in 22 editions and yet, every time they go into the showpiece, their optimistic fans chanting ‘it’s coming home’ only pile on more pressure on their players who are under the scanner as much as five-time champions Brazil or three-time winners Argentina.
The Three Lions made it to the quarter-finals in Qatar 2022 and expectations will be high again as they prepare for their opening match against formidable Croatia on Wednesday night.
It will be the proverbial baptism by fire for the Harry Kane-led side against Luka Modric’s team in their opening match after having to deal with training kit theft and a tornado warning during their preparation. In a group that also includes Ghana and Panama, England should progress into the knockouts without breaking much sweat but stranger things have already happened in this World Cup, not least Spain’s draw against debutants Cape Verde on Monday.
England skipper Kane said preparation for their opening match in Arlington, Texas, had been "top drawer".
"[It’s] the way we worked, the way we trained, the preparation for games, the way we played and also just the togetherness, the way we reconnected," he said.
"The relaxation away from it as well, the recovery part of it. Everything was at the highest level."
The 32-year-old Bayern Munich forward added England's performance in their 3-0 win against Costa Rica last Wednesday had been "top from start to finish", but said he was aware of the size of the task his side faces in the opener.
"Croatia are a difficult team," he said.
"They proved in the last two World Cups especially that they can be one of the best teams in the tournament and we have to be ready for that," added Kane, who was in the side that lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.
Modric, who is playing in his fifth World Cup, has, meanwhile, shut down talks around his retirement, speaking of his "exclusive focus" on the tournament, and warning the 1966 champions that his team is "not afraid of anyone".
"We respect everyone, but we are not afraid of anyone. Now it is up to us to prove it on the pitch. We want to make all Croatians proud," he said.
"The greatest strength of Croatia in recent editions of the World Cup has always been unity, and it must be like that this time as well. We are not here to participate, to act as an extra. When the group is compact, we can compete with anyone," Modric added.
But even before their mouthwatering clash kicks off, football fans will be treated to another spectacle.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will begin their campaign against DR Congo and ahead of the match, fans were divided on one question that has been on everyone’s minds of late. Will Ronaldo help or hurt his team's World Cup chances?
It would have been unthinkable at the start of the 2022 World Cup to suggest Ronaldo is anything other than the undisputed leader of the Portugal team. But the Qatar edition went poorly for Portugal's all-time leading goal scorer. After scoring just once, from the penalty spot, in the group stage, he reacted angrily to being subbed off against South Korea and was promptly dropped to the bench for his team's first knockout-stage match against Switzerland.
Then, he didn't score at all in the 2024 European Championship. It was the first time he had failed to find the net at a major international tournament.
At 41, there are concerns over what he can still bring to the national team. Midfielder Vitinha, though, is still in awe over Ronaldo's physique. "He's 41. I'm 26, and I'm not like that," the Paris Saint-Germain player said through a translator. "It's something incredible."
With an incredible midfield line-up that includes Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes, besides Vitinha, there will be no shortage of supply to end Ronaldo’s lean goal-scoring run, especially against an Ebola-hit nation who only entered the US soil last Thursday after a 21-day quarantine period in France.