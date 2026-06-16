England face gritty Croatia, as Ronaldo issue looms for Portugal

It would have been unthinkable at the start of the 2022 World Cup to suggest Ronaldo is anything other than the undisputed leader of the Portugal team. But the Qatar edition went poorly for Portugal's all-time leading goal scorer. After scoring just once, from the penalty spot, in the group stage, he reacted angrily to being subbed off against South Korea and was promptly dropped to the bench for his team's first knockout-stage match against Switzerland.