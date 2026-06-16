"Every Pakistani football fan knows about Zidane Iqbal. Historically, there's been very little Pakistani representation at the top level of football, especially on the global stage like the World Cup. And that is a big inspiration for a lot of young Pakistanis, even locally and in the diaspora. I see a lot of people saying that Pakistan now has a nation to support at the World Cup, and they won't be just backing Zidane Iqbal, they will be backing Iraq to go as far as they can in that tournament."